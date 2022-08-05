UNCLE KRACKER, 6–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outside show with guests James Williams & The Faith Peddlers, $45, warehouse2565.com.
M.G. BAILEY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/Americana from the Chicago-area, cruisersgj.com.
PIXIE AND THE PARTYGRASS BOYS, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BANDA MACHOS, Friday, Aug. 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Banda Maguey, $55, tickets at eventbrite.com.
HEYDAY, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
CODY HIBBARD, gates 5 p.m., music 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park in Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series with guest Little Giant, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
THE SOLAR BROTHERS, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
PAM AND DAN MUSIC, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
THE IGUANAS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
CENTER FOR INDEPENDENCE 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, dinner, dancing, silent auction, music by the Tune Weavers collection, individual tickets $65, table sponsor and banner sponsor tickets available, tickets at cfigj.org, 970-241-0315.
FIRST FRIDAY OPENINGS, reception 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., opening reception for “Envisage Naturae,” “Recent Acquisitions,” “Works on Paper,” “Locals: Cup Invitational” and “The Plants we Live With,” hors d’oeuvres and cash beer and wine bar, gjartcenter.org.
DEB’S FUNKY FOLK ART, reception 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Foam & Folly Brewing, 330 S. Second St., meet the artist, facebook.com/foamandfolly.
“INSPIRATIONS,” First Friday reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., featuring oil and pastel landscape paintings by Cynthia Underwood, facebook.com/mainly412.
THE EROTICA ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
“ART ESOTERIC,” First Friday at Lowell from 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, ArtLight Therapy & Studios, 310 N. Seventh St., artwork by Jeffery Schuster, facebook.com/ArtLightTherapyandStudios.
“THE BRUSH AND PALETTE SUMMER SHOW,” opening reception 6–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., artwork by 16 of the club’s members, on display through Aug. 27, refreshments served, imconfluencestudios.com.
“MULAN,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, Aug. 5, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, pre-movie volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, multiple food options, music by From the Top, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
WAYNE WORTHEN, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
COVENHOVEN, 7:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter aka nationally recognized indie artist Joel Van Horne, $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
DIVERSIFY ART AND MUSIC SHOWCASE, 6 p.m.–midnight, Saturday, Aug. 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., music, art, food trucks, mesatheater.com
TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY, noon–11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Ramblebine Brewing Co., Colorado Ave., food trucks and music by Tim + Richard and Zolopht, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
TUNE WEAVERS COLLECTIVE, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
‘90s COUNTRY PARTY WITH DOUBLE WIDE, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$25, warehouse2565.com.
GLADE PARK COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY FESTIVAL, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Glade Park Community Center, outdoor event, $10 adults, $5 children younger than 12, take a chair and a jacket, food vendor on site, 970-241-0775, 970-497-0683.
“DOCTOR DOLITTLE JR.,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by The Theatre Project STAGES, cast of more than 60 students ages 4–18, $5, tickets at 970tix.com.
“THE SALESMAN,” doors 8 p.m., film shown at sunset Saturday, Aug. 6, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, featuring classic, independent, international and local films, take a chair, series finale, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
LANDS END AUTO HILL CLIMB, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Kannah Creek Road in in Whitewater, hosted by Colorado Hill Climb Association, practice and qualifying Saturday, racing Sunday, chcaracing.com/race-schedule/.
FROM THE TOP, 9 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Third and Main streets in downtown Palisade, during the Palisade Farmers Market, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608
ZAC GRANT, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
MUSIC BY THE RIVER, noon–8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, Cerise Park Rotary Amphitheater, Montrose, free event hosted by Grace Community Church featuring music by Grace Montrose Collective, Crazy Like a Fox, Donny Morales, Disco Fuego, Night of Worship, food trucks, family fun and games, facebook.com/gracemontroseCO.
CARVIN JONES, 8–10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, world renowned blues guitarist, $25 general admission, $75 VIP, tickets at carvinjones.com, montrosepavilion.org.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063264247065.
STATIC-X, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
JAMES WILLIAMS, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., acoustic show, facebook.com/JamesPapaBearWilliams.
WHISKEY MYERS, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 6:30–10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., genre-bending band with guests Shane Smith & the Saints and 49 Winchester, SOLD OUT, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
WAVE 11, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, reggae/hip-hop/funk in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
PINTS & PUNCHLINES, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.