UNCLE KRACKER, 6–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outside show with guests James Williams & The Faith Peddlers, $45, warehouse2565.com.

M.G. BAILEY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/Americana from the Chicago-area, cruisersgj.com.