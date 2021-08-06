A.J. FULLERTON BAND WITH JEDI GEORGE, 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Montrose Elks Lodge backyard, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, Montrose Summer Music Series, free, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
TONY ROSARIO, 4–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.IN THE WHALE, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $14–$19, with guests Overexposure, mesatheater.com.
SCOTTY McCREERY, 7–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outside show, $25–$50, warehouse2565.com.
NO TELLIN’, 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/kokostavern.
LOS REHENES, doors 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Travelodge, 718 Horizon Drive, with Innovacion, $50, tickets at ticketon.com, 970-457-7508, facebook.com/LiveEntertainmentUs.
LINCOLN PANTS BAND, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, cruisersgj.com.
“LANDSCAPE OF THE IMAGINATION,” opening reception 6–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., No. 6, features work by Sara Brandenburg, Codi Flint, Chase Harrison, Solomon Herrera, Virginia Jensen, Carrie L. Kellerby, Nik Linenberger, Jo Watson and HL Weber, imconfluencestudios.com.
THE JUNKTOWN ARTISTS COLLECTIVE SHOWCASE, 11 a.m.–midnight Friday, Aug. 6, Watson Island Disc Golf Course, south of the Botanical Gardens on Struthers Avenue, collective of musicians, artists and creators, $5 entry, all ages, tickets at tinyurl.com/48yw2wus.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., CMU’s “co/show — International Poster Show,” featuring visual professional graphic designers worldwide, on display August through September; “Pastel Society of Colorado Members’ Show: Staying Connected”; and “The Floating World,” space limited, reserve a free ticket by calling 243-7337, ext. 2.
“THE EROTICA ART SHOW,” opening reception 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., a celebration of all forms of erotica, parental advisory, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
AUGUST RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, featured artist is Natalie Heller and her “A Midwesterners Dream” exhibit along with “The Rood Collection: European Art From 1830–1910,” reception includes piano music by Noalani, mc4arts.com.
FIRST FRIDAY ARTIST’S RECEPTION, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, The Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., oil paintings of landscapes and western wildlife by James Dawson of Crawford, masks encouraged at the reception, facebook.com/mainly412.
“SHREK,” 2001, rated PG, Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, concession stand 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, Aug. 6, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, volleyball, hay rides, cornhole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Absolute Dance, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
BACK TO SCHOOL SPLASH, Friday, Aug. 6, Lincoln Park-Moyer Swimming Pool, gjparksandrec.org, 254-3866.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., live music by From the Top, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
A.J. FULLERTON, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
THE MIXX, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Music in Mesa Concert Series, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
HAZEL MILLER AND THE COLLECTIVE, gates 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., blues, jazz and R&B concert to benefit Mesa County Partners, tickets $20 or $40 VIP, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
NELSON RANGEL, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Azura Cellars and Gallery, 16764 Farmers Mine Road, Paonia, jazz saxophonist performs as part of the West Elks Wine Trail, $25, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
CRYPTIC WISDOM, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$19, mesatheater.com.
RUPERT WATES, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk, with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret, $20, tickets at grandmesaartcenter.com.
THE WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Union of None and David Abad, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
TIL WILLIS, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, lyric-driven rock, $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
D.J. BRIDWELL, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free inside show, warehouse2565.com.
HUEY, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
“ONE BIKE — A MUSICAL,” 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Robinson Theater, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, a folk/jazz opera by Scott Betts based on the book, “Bicycle Junction” by Chris Brown, tickets $15–$20 at 970tix.com.
STEP UP FOR DOWN SYNDROME, registration and continental breakfast, 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, Long Family Memorial Park, walk 10 a.m.–noon, music by DJ Ryan Griz, games and crafts, stepupwesternslope.org.
FIRST ANNIVERSARY PARTY, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7–8, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., new beer releases and music on the patio featuring Tim + Richard, 2–3 p.m. Saturday; Zolopht 6–9:30 p.m. Saturday; Donny Morales 3–6 p.m. Sunday, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
LANDS END HILL CLIMB, 8 a.m. Saturday Aug. 7 and 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Land End Road, in Whitewater, $15 both days, ages younger than 12 free, 261-2757, chcaracing.com.
“TAMING OF THE SHREW,” 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7–8, Saturday Aug. 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, Fort Uncompahgre Interpretive Center, 440 Palmer St., Delta, presented by the Arts Coalition of Delta County, $12 in advance or $14 at the door adults, $5 ages 6–11, free ages younger than 6, tickets at our.show/actshrew, 361-4716.
COREY TAYLOR, 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Grand Junction Convention Ceter, 159 Main St., former frontman of Stone Sour and Slipknot with guests Cherry Bombs, universe.com.
THE BEACH BOYS, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., 2021 Feel Flows tour, tickets start at $37.50, ticketmaster.com.
RED CLAY STRAYS, 7–10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, Clubhouse25 at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, warehouse2565.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/DaveMenschMusic.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, Avalon Theatre, Sunset Terrace, 645 Main St., avalontheatregj.org, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
GERRY GOODMAN, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
GREAT WESTERN HERITAGE SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., country western/bluegrass band in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
“RIDERS ON THE PURPLE STAGE,” 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, “Mellow-Drama” presented by the Cedarberry Hysterical Players, $20 adults, $10 students, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com/theater.