A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
HAPPY HOUR WITH THE SCONES, 3–6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, take a lawn chair, masks/social distancing required, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
ZAC GRANT TRIO, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
ART EXHIBIT OPENINGS, Friday, Aug. 7, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., openings for “Freezing Moments” by Ned Axthelm and “Art is ...”, on display through Aug. 29, gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
“ATMOSPHERES: CONDITIONS FOR CHANGE,” art opening, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., Suite 6, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios, 314-2584.
FIRST FRIDAY ART OPENING, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 750 Main Coworking, 750 Main St., artist of the month showing, facebook.com/750Main.
“THE PRINCESS BRIDE” (1987), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, Aug. 7, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment 7–8 p.m. with Landslide and Friends, movie begins at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
THE WINERY COMEDY TOUR, 7–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7–8, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, top touring comics on the stage, take a chair, food and wine available for purchase, SOLD OUT, 628-9113.
EL CAMINO BURNOUT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Dead Cowboyz, $10, mesatheater.com.
STRAY GRASS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
JARED GOTTBERG, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Cruisers Bar’s patio, 715 Horizon Drive, rock and Americana from Nebraska, cruisersgj.com, 314-2554.
JOE ALAN AND DAVID STARR, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., in Paonia, Paradise Fest Concert Series, $18–$23, very limited tickets, paradiseofpaonia.com.
UNION OF NONE, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Restoration Vineyards Tasting Room, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
BRAD WILLIAMS, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian, $20, mesatheater.com.
ANIMALS AS LEADERS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., progressive metal with Veil of Maya, $28–$35, mesatheater.com.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
UNION OF NONE, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, in the courtyard near Grand Junction Convention Center, entertainment during the Market on Main, downtowngj.org.