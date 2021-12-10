THE OXYMORONS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock and blues, cruisersgj.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., facebook.com/TR970.
MOORS & McCUMBER, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, SOLD OUT, grandmesaartscenter.com, 856-9195.
JEANINE RENEE, doors 6:30p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, a night of Americana music, $15, tickets at healthyrhythm.net.
RICKY BOBBY & THE UNPLUGGED FURY, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade,
RICK MANCUSO AND THE FYVE STAR BAND, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, The Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, facebook.com/groups/687972541238916/user/100000876272499.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY BEST OF THE WEST PRISM CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., Best of the West Festival concert with performances by the CMU Wind Symphony, Rowdy Brass Band and Maverick Stampede, $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CHOCOLATE WALK, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Main Street downtown, walking tour featuring Art on the Corner or a History Tour, SOLD OUT, gjpr.org, 970-254-3866.
“ELF THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 10–11 and 17–18, and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., the hilarious tale of Buddy the Elf, tickets $10 at gjhsdrama.square.site.
CYCLES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Wave 11, $13–$15, mesatheater.com.
RANDY BURGHARDT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
THE MESSIAH: THE CHRISTMAS ORATORIO, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, West Elk Family Church, 639 Samuel Wade Road, in Paonia and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Eckert Presbyterian Church, 13025 Colorado Highway 65 in Eckert, presented by The North Fork Community Chorus, $10 suggested donation, ages younger than 12 free, bluesage.org.
HOLIDAY ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, fruita.org/parksrec/page/holiday-arts-crafts-fair, 970-858-0360.
PARADE OF LIGHTS & TREE LIGHTING, Saturday, Dec. 11, downtown Fruita, Winter Wonderland-themed parade 5:30 p.m., tree lighting at 6:30 p.m., fruitachamber.org.
SANTA CAUSE 5K RUN, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., $40 5K, $20 1K for kids, proceeds go toward inclusive playground equipment, gjpr.org/santacause, 970-254-3866.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Mesa Community Center Historic Gym in Mesa, light snack, create holiday crafts, and visit with Santa, for ages 10 and younger, mesacommunityclub.org.
DOG ADOPTION AND PICTURES WITH SANTA, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take pet food, toys, blankets and more to donate, benefits Harmony Animal Sanctuary, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
HOLIDAY ARTISAN MARKET, noon–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Copper Club Brewing Co. 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE, 2–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Delta County Museum, 251 Meeker St., Delta, refreshments, music and kids can visit with Santa, 970-874-8721.
HOLIDAY ART SHOW AND SALE, continues noon–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11–12 and 18–19, Studio 2138, 2138 Buffalo Drive, or by appointment, 907-602-2311.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays Dec. 11–12, 18–19, Friday, Dec. 24, and Sundays, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, presented by the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club featuring indoor HO layout and enlarged outdoor G sale layout operating weather permitting, $5 adults, $2 children $10 families, ride-on train tickets $3 adults, $2 kids, gvmrc.org, museumofwesternco.com.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, noon–3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Mesa Lakes Lodge in Mesa, during the Crawfish Boil, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
IN THE WHALE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., album release show, $14–$18, mesatheater.com.
“YULETIDE CAROLS,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., free winter concert with the Grand Junction Centennial Band, Grand Junction Commission on Arts will announce the Champion of the Arts winner, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
SWEDES OF THE GRAND VALLEY CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION, 4–7 p.m. Dec. 12, Unity Church, 3205 N. 12th St., St. Lucia procession, serving of the Lucia saffron buns, traditional Swedish Christmas music, games, displays, silent auction of Swedish craft and culture, ham, korv and beverages provided, take a dish for the smorgasbord table, RSVP 970-241-2945, rjbenson@bresnan.net.
BOOKCLIFF BARBERSHOP HARMONY CHORUS CHRISTMAS CONCERT, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, First Baptist Church, 720 Grand Ave., guests the Grand Mesa A Cappella Chorus and the Men’s Chorus featuring fathers and sons/young and old, 970-257-7664.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
JEREMY McCOMB’S CHRISTMAS, COWBOY-STYLE TOUR, 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
COOKIES ’N’ CLAUS, 6:30–8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson, Fruita, wear your pajamas and take a blanket for an evening of cookies, hot cocoa and a holiday movie, take your own camera for pictures with Santa, $5, pre-registration required, 970-858-0360, fruita.org/parksrec.
“HOLIDAY IN VIENNA,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, SOLD OUT, proof of vaccination and mask required, gjso.org.