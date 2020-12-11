JONES CABARET SERIES: SONGS FOR A BETTER DAY, digital stream beginning at 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 20, an uplifting collection of inspiring songs from musical theater, American Songbook and holiday repertoire, presented by Colorado Mesa University music department, $10, proceeds support scholarships for majors in CMU’s BFA-Music Theatre program, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOLIDAY CONCERT, streaming available Friday to Friday, Dec. 11–25, featuring Vocal Arts Ensemble, String Orchestra, Percussion Ensemble, Kamstra/Emmons Jazz Duo, Soprano/Alto Choir, Tenor/Bass Choir and Guitar Ensemble, tickets $10, at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, weather permitting the show includes the enlarged outdoor G scale layout, on the south side of the museum parking lot, no indoor displays, donations accepted to benefit the club; Cross Orchards’ ride on train tickets $2 kids, $3 adults, $7 families, grandvalleymodelrailroadclub.com, museumofwesternco.com.
ADVENT CONCERT, 12:10–12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth St., Delta, featuring Harps in Motion directed by Robin Freed, masks and distancing at the in-person event or watch the live streaming on Zoom, 874-9489, 874-9832.
DRIVE-THROUGH COOKIES N’ CLAUS, 6:30–8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, drive through event for ages up to 10 years-old, Santa and his friends will be in front of the community center, children can drop off a Santa letters, letter template at fruita.org, cookies and a special treat for all who attend, 858-0360.