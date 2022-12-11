WEDNESDAY
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, noon–1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., featuring jazz pianist Adrian Herrera Escobar, fumcgj.org/events.
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL WINTER BAND CARNIVAL CONCERT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Central High School small gym, 550 Warrior Way, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz I, Jazz II and the Marching Warriors followed by games and prizes, photo booth, silent auction, hot chocolate and apple cider, $5 for 20 tickets at the door, sites.google.com/d51schools.org/chs-bands/home.
THURSDAY
A CHRISTMAS CLASSIC, 7:30–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra’s traditional holiday concert, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
CHUCK JAY, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, live acoustic music by the musician from Wave 11, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
COOKIES & CLAUS, 6–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Fruita Recreation Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, story time, cookies and cocoa, write a letter to Santa and visit with Santa, for kids ages newborn–10, $5, registration required, fruita.org/parksrec/page/cookies-claus.
FRIDAY
THE HARP TWINS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., rocking holiday concert with Camille and Kennerly, $20, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
GARY RUSSELL, Friday, Dec. 16, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/tj.cruisers.5.
SWINGIN’ SWEETS: A HOLIDAY JAZZ DANCE & CRAFT FAIR, 6–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Grand Junction High School Commons and Cafeteria, 1400 N. Fifth St., GJHS jazz bands will play and the dance floor will be open, free dance lessons, craft fair, concessions and desserts in the cafeteria, free to attend, concession proceeds go to the GJHS band program.
CHRISTMAS UGLY PAJAMA PARTY, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, eat, drink and dress ugly, DJ theme dance party, prizes for the ugliest pajamas, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“JOURNEY THROUGH NARNIA,” 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 , Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, dance production by Reverent Rhythms School of the Arts, $20 adults, $15 children, seniors and military, tickets at reverentrhythms.com.
“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hilarious stage musical based on the Oscar-winning film, presented by The Theatre Project, $25 adults, $10 children ages 10 and younger, $19 seniors 55 and older, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
LIVE NATIVITY, registration, petting zoo and kids craft opens 5 p.m., 40-minute tours from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 1280 20 Road, Fruita, hay wagon ride to the site that features seven stations beginning in Nazareth and ending at the stable in Bethlehem, cocoa and cookies, free, donations accepted, dress for the weather and for walking in a field.
HOLIDAYS ON ICE, 6–7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, River City Sportplex, 2515 Riverside Parkway, River City Skating Club performance, hot chocolate and sweets available to purchase, see Santa, $5, tickets at eventbrite.com.
WINTER AT THE GARDENS: FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, 6–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 655 Struthers Ave., gardens become a winter wonderland glowing with festive lighting, bring your wish list for Santa, strivecolorado.org/events.
SATURDAY
DEAD HORSES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Stray Grass, $13–$15, mesatheater.com.
FROM THE TOP, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
“JOURNEY THROUGH NARNIA,” 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Northeast Christian Church, 2751 Patterson Road, dance production presented by Reverent Rhythms School of the Arts, $20 adults, $15 children, seniors and military, tickets at reverentrhythms.com.
“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hilarious stage musical based on the Oscar-winning film, presented by The Theatre Project, $25 adults, $10 children ages 10 and younger, $19 seniors 55 and older, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
LIVE NATIVITY, registration, petting zoo and kids craft opens 5 p.m., 40-minute tours from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 1280 20 Road, Fruita, hay wagon ride to the site that features seven stations beginning in Nazareth and ending at the stable in Bethlehem, cocoa and cookies, free, donations accepted, dress for the weather and for walking in a field.
DOG ADOPTION & PICTURES WITH SANTA, 1–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, bring your dog and a donation of cash, dog toy, bed, blanket, etc., for pictures with Santa, adoptable dogs from Harmony Animal Sanctuary on site, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA, 9:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, in the main gym, enjoy a light snack, create holiday crafts and visit with Santa, for everyone young at heart, from ages newborn to 100, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
COLLECTIVE CHRISTMAS MARKET, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Colorado Vintner’s Collective, 3674 G Road, Palisade, shop local craft vendors, hot cider, mulled wine and food, outdoor event, dress for the weather, facebook.com/coloradovintnerscollective.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
SUNDAY
MONTROSE COMMUNITY BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, montroseband.com.
“SHREK THE MUSICAL,” 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hilarious stage musical based on the Oscar-winning film, presented by The Theatre Project, $25 adults, $10 children ages 10 and younger, $19 seniors 55 and older, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
LIVE NATIVITY, registration, petting zoo and kids craft opens 5 p.m., 40-minute tours from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 1280 20 Road, Fruita, hay wagon ride to the site that features seven stations beginning in Nazareth and ending at the stable in Bethlehem, cocoa and cookies, free, donations accepted, dress for the weather and for walking in a field.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.