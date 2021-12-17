SINNERS & SAINT NICK, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra members perform, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required, $35, tickets at gjso.org.
HIP-HOP SHOWCASE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., performances by Caash, Red RoSe, Ethan and W.ill, $10, mesatheater.com.
JASON ABBOTT BAND, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE KNOW BODIES, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/reggae from Glenwood Springs, cruisersgj.com.
F.C. WESTCOTT AND THE AFICIONADOS, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., country rock.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
PAUL JARVIS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, an evening of solo acoustic bass, $15, tickets at healthyrhythm.net.
“MAIL ART EXHIBIT,” opening reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, “2020 Revisited” art in the form of letters, postcards or objects mailed through the USPS, on display through Jan. 24, grandmesaartscenter.com.
MOVIE NIGHT: “POLAR EXPRESS,” doors 6:15 p.m., movie 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Fruita Community Center, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, for teens in sixth–12th grade, hosted by Fruita Youth Action Council, preregister at fruita.org/parksrec.
DARK NIGHT: THE DEATH SHOW, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17–18, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, a Deep Winter Show with author Craig Childs, Colin Sullivan, Emily Scott Robinson and guests, limited seating, vaccination and masks required for the Dec. 18 show, $25 online, $30 at the door, paradiseofpaonia.com.
LIVE OUTDOOR NATIVITY, 5:30–8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 17–19, 1280 20 Road, Fruita, take a hayride to meet shepherds and their sheep, hear angels sing, visit with the innkeeper and walk to a stable to meet the baby and see animals, admission is free, stories, crafts, petting zoo, caroling around the fire, cocoa and cookies, dress for cold weather and be prepared to walk on rough ground, tours about 30 minutes long, 307-399-9653.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS HOLIDAY SHOW, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St. $22 in advance, $25 at the door if available, facebook.com/SundayMorningAllStars.
STRAY GRASS AND STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
BAR D WRANGLERS, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $10–$19, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
CAVALCADE MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, tickets $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com, 970-260-5413.
“CRYSTALLINE,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Western Colorado Chorale’s winter concert, proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks required, tickets cost $5–$18 at gjso.org/concerts/events/, 970-243-6787.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 18–19, and Friday, Dec. 24, and Sundays, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, presented by the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club featuring indoor HO layout and larger outdoor G sale layout operating weather permitting, show tickets $5 adults, $2 children $10 families, ride-on train tickets $3 adults, $2 kids, gvmrc.org, museumofwesternco.com.
MONTROSE COMMUNITY BAND CHRISTMAS CONCERT, 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, free, 970-964-8285.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, 7:30–9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., concert hosted by Sing for Your Lives and Art Song Colorado, features musicians Stefanie and Graham Anduri (soprano and baritone), Adam Kluck (piano), Javier de los Santos (guitar) and Jun Watabe (clarinet) performing to benefit Karis Inc./The House, $20 donation at artsongcolorado.org or singforyourlives.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
TURNTABLE TUESDAY: POPULAR HOLIDAY HITS, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Triple Play Records and DJ Squatch, trivia and music unite, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
“THE NUTCRACKER,” ballet performances at 1 p.m. (modified preview performance $12) and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 22–23, and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., presented by auditioned dancers with Absolute Dance & Performing Arts and professional guest artists from State Street Ballet, $25 adults, $15 ages 17 and younger, absolutedancegj.com/nutcracker-2021.