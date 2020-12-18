LIVE OUTDOOR NATIVITY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18–20, 1280 20 Road, Fruita, take a hayride through the field to meet shepherds with live sheep, hear angels sing, visit with the innkeeper, walk to the stable to meet the baby and see live animals, tour followed by cocoa and cookies, there also will be stories, crafts, petting zoo, caroling around the fire, dress for the weather and be prepared to walk on rough ground, allow approximately 30 minutes for tour, group size is limited, free and open to the public.
CAVALCADE MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, streaming show, donations accepted, facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, weather permitting the show includes outdoor G scale layout on the south side of the museum parking lot, no indoor displays, donations accepted to benefit the club; Cross Orchards’ ride on train tickets $2 kids, $3 adults, $7 families, grandvalleymodelrailroadclub.com, museumofwesternco.com.
KRIMM AND FRIENDS, 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, virtual concert presented by Western Slope Concert Series, featuring Sharon Park, violin, Andrew Krimm, viola and Madoka Asari, piano, $15, season tickets available, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
LOCAL LOVE WINTER MARKET, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20, Monumental Beer Works 360 W. Gunnison Ave., outdoor community market happens rain, snow, or shine featuring local businesses including Ghost Rock Farms, Anita’s Pantry and Produce, Bake Sale Bread Co., Lily Purrl’s Kitchen, Bestslope Coffee Co. and Underdog Cheese serving brunch and their full menu, social distancing, masks, and sanitation protocols in place.
ADVENT CONCERT, 12:10–12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth St., Delta, featuring Rich Burdick on guitar, masks and distancing at the in-person event or watch via Zoom, 874-9489, 874-9832.