Colorado West Performing Arts Company will present the holiday classic ballet “The Nutcracker” on Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21–23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Kauai Alpha Fitt and her 5-year-old son, Ouray, check out the displays at the 34th annual Grand Valley Model Railroad Club Christmas Train Show at Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road. The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 26, and Saturday, Dec. 31.
Join in the celebration of Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave. There will be music, food and games at this event.
Put a little jazz in your step with the Western Colorado Jazz Orchstra Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five American Way. Tickets cost $5–$15 at gjso.org.
STACKED LIKE PANCAKES, doors 6:30 p.m. music 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, ska-punk from Baltimore on its “Satellite Winter Tour,” guests The Wrong Impressions and David Abad, ages 21 and older, $12 cash at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
WESTERN COLORADO JAZZ ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY CONCERT, 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $5–$15, gjso.org, warehouse2565.com.
“THE NUTCRACKER,” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Colorado West Performing Arts Company ballet, $30–$55, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
SKIP EWING, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, award-winning songwriter, performer and guitar virtuoso on Christmas tour, warehouse2565.com.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
CHUCK JAY, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, live acoustic music by the musician from Wave 11, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
“I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, presented by Sing For Your Lives, featuring baritone Graham Anduri, soprano Stefanie Anduri, pianist/organist John Howard, guitarist Javie de los Santos and violist Charles Hebenstreit, free, donations accepted to benefit Karis Inc. (The House), singforyourlives.com.
“THE NUTCRACKER,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Colorado West Performing Arts Company ballet, $30–$55, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
UGLY SWEATER PARTY, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Handlebar Tap House, 417 Monument Road, live music by Sweet T and Lady V, prizes for the sweater contest, facebook.com/HandlebarGJ.
GRAND MENORAH LIGHTING, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Mesa County Courthouse, 544 Rood Ave., featuring Hanukkah music, hot latkes, doughnuts, dreidels, activities for children and more, jccaspen.com.
FRIDAY
JOEY ROWLAND & THE OVER AND UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, pre-Christmas party show, free, warehouse2565.com.
“THE NUTCRACKER,” 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Colorado West Performing Arts Company ballet, $30–$55, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SATURDAY
CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY WITH RICK MANCUSO AND THE GANG, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
SUNDAY
Merry Christmas!
MONDAY
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 , Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.