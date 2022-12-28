A.J. FULLERTON AND ERIK STUCKY: “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS CONCERT,” doors 6 p.m., show 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose’s own singer/songwriters based in Memphis/Nashville, return home for a holiday concert, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, montrosepavilion.org/calendar.aspx.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., local comedians with Joke Junction Standup Comedy performing in back dining room, $10, facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
TOKYO MANDY EDM, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $8, mesatheater.com.
CHUCK JAY, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, live acoustic music by the musician from Wave 11, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
DUELING PIANOS DINNER SHOW, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, standing room only tickets $10, warehouse2565.com.
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
UNPAID BILLS, 5:30–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, guitarist Kevin Keith Arensman and stand-up bassist Bill Schneider perform classic covers and originals.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, New Year’s Eve fundraiser, prizes, silent auction to benefit Western Colorado Community Foundation for suicide prevention efforts, $10 at the door, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
ZOLOPHT, doors 8 p.m, show 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., New Year’s Eve party with Ricky Bobby and the Hellcat Fury and Superfox, ages 21 and older, $25, mesatheater.com.
DUELING PIANOS ROCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY, 7–11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with DJ Max, standing room only tickets $20, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, playing mostly modern rock during the New Year’s Eve party, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PAJAMA PARTY BASH, 8 p.m.–2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, live music, tickets start at $7, tickets at eventbrite.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE DANCE BASH, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, with music by Wowzers, TBP Joe and DJ W.ill, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY CELEBRATING THROUGH THE DECADES, 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, Dec. 31 Feisty Pint, 359 Colorado Ave., hosted by Tim + Richard, champagne toast at midnight, come dressed as your favorite decade, facebook.com/TR970.
RECKLESS NEW YEAR’S, 7 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, The Reckless Roadhouse in De Beque, Speakeasy-themed New Year’s Eve party, music by Gary Russell, hors d ‘oeuvres and appetizers, games, giveaways, champagne, fireworks and more, dress in your best black and white attire, ages 21 and older, $25–$30, limited tickets at ticketfairy.com/event/recklessnewyears.
CHILDREN’S NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY, 10 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 31, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries, 443 N. Sixth St., story time 10–10:30 a.m., craft, dance party and snacks 10:30–11:55 a.m., balloon drop at noon, facebook.com/mesacountylib.
“NUNSENSE,” 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., ridiculously funny fully-staged musical comedy, presented by High Desert Opera with a live band, $15–$40, tickets at 970-263-5757, ticketmaster.com and Avalon box office, facebook.com/highdesertopera.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY AND TORCHLIGHT PARADE, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, party and torchlight parade at the end of the day, powderhorn.com.
DE BEQUE NEW YEAR’S EVE, 6:30–7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Fourth and Stewart streets in De Beque, fireworks above the cemetery.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) layouts, Santa, cookies and hot chocolate, $5 adults, $2 children $10 for a family, cash or check only, gvmrc.org.