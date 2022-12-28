WEDNESDAY

A.J. FULLERTON AND ERIK STUCKY: “HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS CONCERT,” doors 6 p.m., show 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose’s own singer/songwriters based in Memphis/Nashville, return home for a holiday concert, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, montrosepavilion.org/calendar.aspx.