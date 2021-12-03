JOBEN, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Skorz, 122 S, Fifth St., EDM show with B2B, Illuminasti and Tauru5, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/skorzgj.
ZOLOPHT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guests Just as Well, warehouse2565.com.
LOS DOS GATOS, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/the2cats.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, Dec. 3, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, 970-434-9428.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Moss Performing Arts Center, Love Recital Hall, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/Americana from Durango, cruisersgj.com.
THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE KRAMPUS ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., Krampus spankings for the naughty, drink specials, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
NEECY TWINEM EXHIBIT, opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 437CO Art Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University’s art gallery features artwork by the fine artist, toy designer, children’s book author/illustrator and educator, on display through Jan. 28, online gallery opens Dec. 6 at coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery.html.
FIRST FRIDAY ART RECEPTION, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Shepherd +1: An Exhibition Featuring the Ceramic Art of Terry Shepherd and Eric Brinkmann; “Alfred Nestler: The Power of the Pen” from The Art Center’s Permanent Collection; and “Mesa County Libraries Artist-in-Residence Group Exhibition” with Savannah Ashmore and Rachel Campbell-Osborne, RSVP for reception at 970-243-7337, ext. 2, or at gjartcenter.org.
ART SHOW OPENING RECEPTION, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, “Cheri Isgreen Solo Show,” “Bill Wilson & Apprentices” and “Miniature Art Show,” live music with Zoe and Dave Werner, mc4arts.com.
”MEMBER SHOW,” First Friday opening 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., festive food, lovely art, handcrafted gifts, imconfluencestudios.com.
CHRISTMAS AT THE FORT, 7–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, Fort Uncompahgre, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, experience the sights and sounds of Fort Uncompahgre in the year 1830 with music, refreshments, lighting of the tree, Christmas stories, La Posadas Pageant, living nativity scene, blacksmith and spinning demonstrations, $2 entry, and younger than 12 free, take a canned food donation for free entry, 970-874-8349.
GRAND JUNCTION HIGH SCHOOL EXTRAVAGANZA: “WINTER IN THE WOODS,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3–4, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene, 2802 Patterson Road, GJHS choirs perform Christmas music, $8–$13, tables of eight $120, tickets at grandjunctionchoirs.square.site/s/order.
PALISADE OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3–4, in Palisade, Altrusa Cup of Warmth and tree lighting 5 p.m. followed by parade of lights at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday holiday Village Market 10 a.m.–4 p.m., gingerbread contest and showcase 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Chefs Soup Challenge noon–2 p.m. and more, palisadecoc.com.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday through Saturday, Dec. 3–4, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Dec. 4–5, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Magic Circle Players present the holiday classic as a live 1940s radio broadcast, $5–$10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 970-249-7838.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$25, warehouse2565.com.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY MARIACHI, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
CHEX, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday Dec. 4, Skorz, 122 S, Fifth St., Rave Night with EDM artist, black lights and laser show, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/skorzgj.
RAW (REAL ARTISTIC WORKS) DANCE CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Room 142, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., dance concert directed, choreographed and designed by CMU students, fundraiser for CMU Dance Society, $5, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
ANNUAL HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE, noon–5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, KAFM Community Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., free theater production of “A Christmas Conundrum” by Mesa Murder Mysteries at 3 p.m., holiday sweets, treats and drinks, silent auction, facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
“CANDYLAND CHRISTMAS” PARADE OF LIGHTS, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Main Street downtown, 100 floats, food and drink vendors, no parking on Main Street, downtowngj.org.
CEDAREDGE PARADE OF LIGHTS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Main Street in Cedaredge, applications at cedaredgecolorado.com.
HOG TOY RUN, registration 9–11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Grand Junction Harley-Davidson, hosted by Western Slope Harley Owners Group, complimentary coffee and donuts, kick stands up at noon, parade travels to Grand Mesa Middle School take a new unwrapped toy for The Salvation Army, after party 12:30–3 p.m. at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, all bikes welcome, grandjuction.salvationarmy.org, westernslopehog.com.
LAVENDER ASSOCIATION OF COLORADO’S ANNUAL ARTISAN CHRISTMAS FAIR, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, lavender and other related wares, activities and demonstrations, bake sale, displays and more, coloradolavender.org/artisan-christmas-fair.
ANNUAL CALVARY CHAPEL CHRISTMAS BAZAAR, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, Calvary Chapel, 492 Morning Glory Lane, more than 50 crafters and vendors, coffee shop and bake sale, door prize drawings, free cookie decorating for the kids, 970-250-3802.
DE BEQUE HOLIDAY FAIR, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, De Beque Community Center, 381 Minter Ave., De Beque, homemade crafts, local artisans, photos with Santa, 970-283-5475, ext. 105, townofdebeque.colorado.gov/departments/recreation.
CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present a concert featuring Christmas on Broadway and film, concluding with the “Hallelujah” chorus from Handel’s Messiah, tickets $5–$20, tickets at valleysymphony.net.
SYMPHONIC HOMETOWN HOLIDAY, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., in Rifle, holiday concert presented by Symphony in the Valley, $5 reserved seats, utetheater.com.
HOLIDAY ART SHOW AND SALE, noon–4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4–5, 11–12 and 18–19, Studio 2138, 2138 Buffalo Drive, or by appointment, 907-602-2311.
CLINT BLACK FEATURING LISA HARTMAN BLACK, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $47–$127, ticketmaster.com.
GRAND MESA A CAPPELLA PERFORMANCE, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 2451 Patterson Road, performance during the choruses’ Book Fair, a portion of proceeds from sales will benefit the chorus, 970-241-4081.
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Swedish guitarist, songwriter, composer and bandleader touring in support of his new studio album “Parabellum,” with John 5, Images of Eden and SunLord, $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
DAVE MENSCH, Tuesday, Dec. 7, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY HOLIDAY CHORAL CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., $12 adults, $10 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
ALEXANDRA KAY, COOPER ALAN AND THOMAS MAC, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., country music singers on the “In Real Life Tour,” $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., featuring jazz pianist Adrian Herrera-Escobar, fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music.
THE DEAD SOUTH, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., (SOLD OUT) four-piece acoustic set from Saskatchewan, with guests The Ghost of Paul Revere, ticketmaster.com.
ROBERT HARROVER: GUEST ARTIST, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, CMU, 1221 N. 12th St., trombonist, $17 adults, $12 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
WESTERN COLORADO JAZZ ORCHESTRA: HOLIDAY AT THE WAREHOUSE, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, tickets at gjso.org.
“LIVING WITH WOLVES,” photo exhibit on display Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 9–12, University Center, Colorado Mesa University Ballroom, 1455 N. 12th St., room U213, on display 5–7 p.m. Dec. 9, light refreshments served; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Dec. 10, Delia Malone speaks about reintroduction of wolves at 4 p.m.; 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Dec. 11, rancher Matt Barnes speaks at 3 p.m. about conflict avoidance; and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Dec. 12, light refreshments served, 970-243-5138.