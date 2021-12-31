DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m.–midnight Friday, Dec. 31, Enzo’s Ristorante, 707 Horizon Drive, New Year’s Eve music, reservations 970-255-8500, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
UNION OF NONE, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, ring in the New Year, swag give-aways, free champagne toast and more, fundraiser for suicide prevention in Mesa County, silent auction, raffle, prizes and giveaways, $10 at the door, facebook.com/UnionOfNone, cruisersgj.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Feisty Pint, “Dancing Through the Decades” New Year’s Eve party, come dressed as your favorite decade attire and dance the night away, facebook.com/feistypint.
ADDIE TONIC, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, New Year’s Eve with the alternative rock band from Denver, with guest Sarah Aguilera, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, New Year’s Eve Bash with dancing to ’90s and newer modern rock, party favors, midnight countdown, champagne toast, balloon drop, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
DUELING PIANOS ROCKIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE, 7 p.m.–midnight, Friday, Dec. 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15 standing only, warehouse2565.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE SLUMBER PARTY, PAJAMA JAM AND PILLOW FIGHT, doors 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., pillow fight at midnight, ages 18 and older, free with PJs, $5 if wearing something other than PJs, $30 Skybar access, mesatheater.com.
TRANSCENDENCE: A NEW YEAR’S EDM PARTY, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., with Illuminasti, Joben and Sobear, $7, tworiverstaverngj.com.
RINGIN’ IN RECOVERY, 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, The Peer 180, 740 Gunnison Ave., DJ Carrie, guest speaker, raffle prizes, food, dancing, hosted by Sober AF Entertainment and The Alano Club, $10 in advance at The Peer 180, $12 at the door, 970-644-5020, facebook.com/Peer180RCO.
REMEMBER TO DANCE, 7 p.m.–2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, Tim Veazey 7:30 p.m.; Joe Henny 8:30 p.m.; Positive ID 9:30 p.m.; Art Beller 10:30 p.m.; auralogic 11:30 p.m.; and StudioKind 1 a.m., video by Lucid Visions, live painting by Eyeonic Art, performances by SingleSingleDouble, Hulahoopologist Miss Jaecey, Cosmic Yoni and more, $10, paradiseofpaonia.com.
NEW YEAR’S EVE AT POWDERHORN, 4–9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, spectators free, food and drinks available to purchase, registration starts at noon, children’s parade at 5 p.m., torchlight parade at 5:45 p.m. and fireworks at 6:30 p.m., limited space, signup on a first come first serve basis, powderhorn.com.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, presented by the Grand Valley Model Railroad Club featuring indoor HO layout and enlarged outdoor G sale layout operating weather permitting, $5 adults, $2 children $10 families, ride-on train tickets $3 adults, $2 kids, gvmrc.org, museumofwesternco.com.
TURNTABLE TUESDAY: FLEETWOOD MAC, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Triple Play Records and DJ Squatch, trivia and music unite, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
CANAAN SMITH, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country singer/songwriter, $20, warehouse2565.com.