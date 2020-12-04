“AT YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS,” free online holiday concert Friday through Sunday, Dec. 4–6 hosted by Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, 90-minute show emceed by actor/comedian Brandon Gibson, featuring national and international music groups, song and dance from Live On Stage, CommunityConcertsGrandValley.org.
FIRST FRIDAY EXTENDED HOURS, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., free tickets for the time slot of your choice allows access to all exhibitions, tickets at gjartcenter.org.
DELTA’S HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY PARADE, Friday, Dec. 4, in Delta, community members encouraged to drive around to look at area businesses’ light displays, list of participating businesses at facebook.com/DeltaChamberdeltacolorado.org, 6 p.m. tree lighting ceremony shown as Facebook Live event, facebook.com/DeltaChamber874-8616.
SANTA CAUSE RUN, virtual run Sunday through Saturday, Dec. 6–12, hosted by Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction and Grand Junction Parks and Recreation, 5K to help fund inclusive playground equipment in city parks, track your run with a fitness app and submit time, $15–$30, register at gjcity.org.
GRAND VALLEY MODEL RAILROAD CLUB CHRISTMAS TRAIN SHOW, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and continuing Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, show includes outdoor G scale layout on the south side of the museum parking lot, no indoor displays, donations accepted to benefit the club; Cross Orchards’ ride-on train tickets also running with tickets $2 kids, $3 adults, $7 families, grandvalleymodelrailroadclub.com, museumofwesternco.com.
TUESDAY ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, all players and singers must wear a mask while playing, spectators must wear a mask when not seated, 241-4010.
ADVENT CONCERT, 12:10–12:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 145 W. Fifth St., Delta, features Brad and Kathy Kolman and Friends, masks and social distancing at the in-person event or watch online on Zoom, 874-9489, 874-9832.