WEDNESDAY
KEVIN VON KAMPEN, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., percussion concert, $18 adults, $15 seniors, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
THURSDAY
DAN MILLER’S COWBOY MUSIC REVUE, doors 6:45 p.m., show 7:30–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley concert featuring an authentic western music review ranging from Americana and western to bluegrass and gospel, $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
FRIDAY
NEON SKY BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
MORF, 8 p.m.–12 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Bass Torque, Stasis, & Chex, $10, mesatheater.com.
“IMAGES FROM THE HINTERLANDS,” opening reception Friday, Feb. 3, Confluence Studios, 660 White Ave., imconfluencestudios.com.
FIRST FRIDAY ART HAPPENING, 5–7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Lowell School, 310 N. Seventh St., hosted by ArtLight Studios, featuring artist Martha McCoy, facebook.com/ArtLightTherapyandStudios.
UNCANNY VALLEY ART GALLERY NONPROFIT ANNOUNCEMENT SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., food and drink, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FEBRUARY FIRST FRIDAY, opening reception 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., Black History Month exhibit, annual Members’ Show opens, hors d’oeuvres, cash beer and wine bar, facebook.com/theartcenterwc.
FIRST FRIDAY CLOTHING POP-UP SHOP, 5–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
SATURDAY
WAR HIPPIES, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Randy Brown, $15, warehouse2565.com.
AWAITING ETERNITY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday Feb. 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Sworn Us Under and Sole Aggression, $10, mesatheater.com.
AFROBEATS, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., Bass Torque and Plaudit Events present a mix of jazz, blues, hip-hop or pop with drum beats, $5 at the door, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
GRAND JUNCTION SYMPHONY GUILD’S YOUNG ARTIST COMPETITION, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., vocalists compete for opportunity to perform with the symphony, judges will select top three winners, followed by vote for audience choice prize, $10, tickets at gjso.org.
AUSTEN FAIR and ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE, make and take fair booths open at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Margery Ballroom, 523 1/2 Main St., featuring calligraphy, embroidery, sewing, historic toys and more, songs and readings from Jane Austen’s works at 4:45 p.m., tea at 5:30 p.m., bring your favorite tea cup and saucer; English County dance lesson at 7 p.m., dancing at 7:30 p.m. with Fifth Reel, period attire welcome, cost for the dance is $10 adults, $7 students older than 18, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com, sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents.
WHITE ICED CELEBRATION, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, University Ballroom, Colorado Mesa University, 1455 N. 12th St., School District 51 Foundation’s white attire affair to benefit schools, community ticket $65 in advance, $75 at the door, tickets at d51foundation.org, 970-254-5108.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
