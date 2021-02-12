CIMARRON, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Unit A12, Clifton, space limited, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8–10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking country, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
“MY FUNNY VALENTINE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 12–13,(Sunday, Feb. 14, show SOLD OUT), Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., presented by Magic Circle Players in Montrose featuring timeless love songs, entertaining show tunes and more, limited tickets for the live show, $18 adults, $16 seniors, $14 younger than 18, $55 family of four; live recording ticket $20, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
TOM & BILL, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
STEVE MUDFLAP McGREW, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian known as the “hellbent southern gent,” with guest comedian Jodee Champion from Denver, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
LOCAL LOVE VALENTINE’S MARKET, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, outdoor community market with vendors Ghost Rock Farms, Anita’s Pantry & Produce, Bake Sale Bread Co., Lily Purrl’s Kitchen, Roth’s Pretzels, & Bestslope Coffee Co.; Underdog Cheese serve brunch and their full menu, social distancing, mask, and sanitation protocols.
SWEETHEART VIRTUAL 5K/10K RUN, Feb. 14–16, $20 entry free ($10 late fee after Feb. 7), prizes in age categories: 10 and younger, ages 11–17, 18–54 and 55 and older. Track your run time and submit online, fruita.org/parksrec/page/sweet-heart-virtual-run, 858-0360 ext. 6425.
“NEWS OF THE WORLD,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.