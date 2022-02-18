PAUL JARVIS, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, singer/songwriter, limited seating, $15, tickets at healthyrhythm.net.
EMILY SCOTT ROBINSON, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Curtis Hall, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the folk singer/songwriter originally from North Carolina living in Telluride, individual tickets $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120 for eight concerts, bluesage.org.WAVE 11 AND ZAC GRANT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lounge Series local showcase, $5, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
JAKE JACOBSON, 7–11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
WRONG IMPRESSIONS, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock with Just as Well, cruisersgj.com.
MIKE STANLEY, doors 7 p.m. show 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Comedy Night, $20, utetheater.com.
THE LAST SPIKE, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, acoustic mixture of modern folk, bluegrass and Celtic-type music, $20, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com.
SLIGHTLY PUNK AND SARAH AGUILERA, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lounge Series local showcase, $5, mesatheater.com.
ESCAPE: THE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $30–$45, utetheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
WAVE 11, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Sunset Bar and Grill at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Saturday Live Music, powderhorn.com.
GABE PEREZ, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., February Saturday Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
“CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY” ART EXHIBIT/FILM SCREENING, art reception at 3 p.m. and film screening at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hosted by Black Citizens and Friends featuring artwork created during MLK and Black History Month events, film is “Judas and the Black Messiah,” facebook.com/blackcitizensandfriends.
BULLETS ’N’ BARBECUE: A MURDER MYSTERY EVENT, noon Saturday, Feb. 19, New Covenant Baptist Church, 3196 F Road, hosted by Friendship Force Western Colorado, help solve a mystery in the tiny frontier town of Dry Gulch, Western attire encouraged, (guns checked at the door), barbecue lunch $5 at the door, 214-536-2250.
GRAND JUNCTION LIONS CLUB PARADE AND CARNIVAL, Saturday, Feb. 19, parade at 1 p.m. on Main Street downtown, carnival 5–8 p.m. at Grand Junction Convention Center, “Marvel Heroes Unite!” theme, carnival art show features artwork by students in kindergarten through eighth grades, facebook.com/gjlions.
DIRECTORS CONCERT: BRAHMS AND MOZART, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Montrose Pavilion in Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series performance featuring violinists Emily Ondracek-Peterson and Sarah Off, violists Andrew Krimm and Stephanie Mientka, and cellist Jake Saunders, performing the Mozart’s “Viola Quintet in G Minor” and Brahms’ “Quintet op. 111 in G Major,” single tickets $17 at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
COSPLAY & COSTUME APPAREL GIVEAWAY, 1:30–4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, Mesa Community Room at Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., hosted by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, facebook.com/GeekPartiesGV.
TURNTABLE TUESDAY: OUTLAW COUNTRY (CLASSIC & NEW), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Triple Play Records and DJ Squatch, trivia and music, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
HISTORY COMES ALIVE: LEWIS & CLARK, 2 p.m. Feb. 22–25, Blue Sage Center or the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, free daily presentation by performer and historian Todd Weber describing the equipment, perils and adventures and fate of the key members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804–06, streaming option at bluesage.org.
FILMORE, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Nashville-based artist Tyler Filmore blends pop and electronic elements with earnest country songwriting, $12–$20, warehouse2565.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Koko’s Tavern, Fruita, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.