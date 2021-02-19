UNION OF NONE, 8–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, live rock music, free show, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 25, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, social distancing in effect and masks required, 241-8411.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking country, free show, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
MASK-ER-AIDE: GRAND JUNCTION LION’S CLUB LIVE RAFFLE, 3–5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, more than $25,000 in prizes, need not be present to win, gjlions.org.
“JUST MERCY,” doors 5:30 p.m., event 6–9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Celebrate Black History event hosted by Black Citizens and Friends featuring vignettes focused on the local history, keynote speaker Kiana Peoples and screening of the film, tickets $10, tickets at grandjunctionconventioncenter.com/events/just-mercy
ADELITAS WAY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20–21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $14–18, limited tickets available, mesatheater.com.
BRAHMS VIOLA TRIO, 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St.; 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, live concert presented by Western Slope Concert Series featuring Stephanie Mientka on viola, Jake Saunders on cello and Sarah Thune on piano, $15, westernslopeconcertseries.org.
JOHN BROWN FEATURING JAKE OAKEY, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., blues and pop, social distancing in effect, masks required, 241-8411.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“CROODS: NEW AGE,” (2020, Rated PG), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
SECKOND CHAYNCE, 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country rapper, singer/songwriter from Florida, limited seating, reservations, tickets at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
“GUYS AND DOLLS,” CONCERT VERSION, 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 25–27, Kamas Auditorium, Palisade High School, 3679 G Road, Palisade, presented by Palisade High School performing arts department, limited in-person seating, social distanced and masks required, in-person tickets $15 adults, $12.50 seniors, $10 students, live stream tickets $16.50, tickets at showtix4U.com, 254-4800, ext. 251207, option 6.