WEDNESDAY
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, doors 6 p.m., show 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Obscura, Wolfheart and Thulcandra, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
TANNER USREY, 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country singer/songwriter from Texas, guest JD Clayton, $15–$40, warehouse2565.com.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., hosted by Joke Junction, $10, facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
THURSDAY
SPAFFORD, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Mike Dillion & Punkadelic, $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
BRIAN REGAN, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian, $45.50–$145.50, limited tickets, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR, 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Egyptian Theatre, 452 Main St., Delta, hosted by the Rotary Club of Grand Junction, $15, tickets at ticketmaster.com, banffgj.com.
FRIDAY
WOODWIND TRIO, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway, featuring Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra principals Bill Aikens on oboe, Jun Watabe on clarinet and Jeffrey McCray on bassoon, gjso.org.
NINETY PERCENT ’90S, 9–11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, best and worst hits from the ’90s, $10, warehouse2565.com.
40 OZ. TO FREEDOM — TRIBUTE TO SUBLIME, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12, mesatheater.com.
CIMARRON, 8 p.m.-midnight Friday, Feb. 24, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE DJ DANCE PARTY, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“SNOW WHITE & THE POISONED APPLE,” 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave., presented by Reverent Rhythms School of the Arts, $20 adults, $15 children, seniors and military, tickets at reverentrhythms.com, info facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087015128288.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, The Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hosted by the Rotary Club of Grand Junction, $25 per day or $45 for a two-day pass, tickets at ticketmaster.com, banffgj.com.
SATURDAY
STILL THEY RIDE: THE VERY BEST OF JOURNEY, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Denver-based Journey tribute band, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/CimarronEntertainment.
GREG KINSLOGH AND FRIENDS, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Powderhorn Ski Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, powderhorn.com.
PEA GREEN SATURDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES, doors 6 p.m., music 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Pea Green Community Center, intersection of Colorado Highway 348 and Banner Road, southwest of Delta, music by The Last Spike, The Queen Bees and the Pea Green Brothers, $15 at the door, take a snack to share, limited seating, Facebook.com/PeaGreenSN.
WESTERN COLORADO CHORALE WINTER CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., 60-voice chorale, $18 adults, $15 seniors, free for children and CMU students/employees, tickets at gjso.org, westerncoloradochorale.org.
“SNOW WHITE & THE POISONED APPLE,” 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, Vineyard Community Church, 2711 Unaweep Ave., presented by Reverent Rhythms School of the Arts, $20 adults, $15 children, seniors and military, tickets at reverentrhythms.com, info facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087015128288.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, The Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., hosted by the Rotary Club of Grand Junction, $25 per day or $45 for a two-day pass, tickets at ticketmaster.com, banffgj.com.
SUNDAY
HOME FREE: ROAD SWEET ROAD TOUR, Sunday, Feb. 26, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $37–$57, limited tickets, VIP tickets available, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
WESTERN COLORADO CHORALE WINTER CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., 60-voice chorale, $18 adults, $15 seniors, free for children and CMU students/employees, tickets at gjso.org, westerncoloradochorale.org.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.