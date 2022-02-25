MOONFARMER AND EXECUTIVE ORDER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lounge Series local showcase, $5, mesatheater.com.
FC WESTCOTT & THE AFICIONADOS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, local rock, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
PRIMAL J & THE NEANDERTHALS, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Summit County, cruisersgj.com.
AIR & WATER, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., featuring music by David Abad, Sarah Aguilera and Ryan Harrison, $6 cover, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
LOS DOS GATOS, 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/orchardmesacruisers.
“PETER AND THE WOLF,” 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Symphony in the Valley performs the family-friendly program, utetheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Brass Rail, 476 28 Road, facebook.com/UnionOfNone,
BELL CREEK BAND, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, bellcreekband.com, facebook.com/thebellcreekband.
ARTIST RECEPTION, 4–6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, “A Graphic Response” from the studio of Ouida Touchon, on display through April 4, gmaec.org/gallery.
MARCH GALLERY EXHIBIT OPENING, 5–7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., “Relief Sculpture” works by Andrea Pliner on display through March 19, bluesage.org.
HISTORY COMES ALIVE: LEWIS & CLARK, 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, free presentation by performer and historian Todd Weber describing aspects of the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804–06, streaming option at bluesage.org.
BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR, doors 6 p.m., films 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25–26, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., presented by Grand Junction Rotary Club, two unique film lineups, $25, online option available, benefits Colorado Canyons Association, Colorado Mesa University International Student Program, Colorado National Monument Association and Western Colorado Conservation Corps, tickets and schedule at avalontheatregj.com.
HIGHWAYMEN SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, tribute to the great American outlaws of the late 1970s, $35–$55, utetheater.com.
DUO BALDO, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Delta County Performing Arts & Education Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association Concert featuring the musical comedy duo of piano and violin that combines virtuosic performances, theatrical humor and pop culture, concertassociation.net/DeltaCo.
THE TANKERAYS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lounge Series local showcase, $5, mesatheater.com.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 3–6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Sunset Bar and Grill at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Saturday Live Music, powderhorn.com.
KATIE & CAL, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., February Saturday Music, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
THE CROSSROADS BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Just as Well and Slightly Punk, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
EDM NIGHT, 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., featuring Sobear, Tauru5 and Bass Torque, facebook.com/skorzgj.
“BLACK & WHITE,” art exhibition opening, 2–5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, 50 entries from 22 Colorado artists, wine and snacks, exhibit on display through April 1, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
SPIRIT OF LOVE, 6–7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, magic show, with Magnus the Magician, $40, tickets at bit.ly/36ihmE3.
WINTERFEST 2022, 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, beer fest featuring local breweries, music by Zac Grant and Still House String Band, free entry, $5 beer tickets, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
SEASONS OF LOVE IN SONG & OVERTURE, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, concert of songs of drama, passion and poignant, spanning from the late 1600s–20th Century, presented by Valley Symphony Orchestra, $5–$25, valleysymphony.net, (970-275-8676, info@ValleySymphony.org)
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
HARDWOOD HEART, 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, Palisade brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Montana string band playing exploratory bluegrass, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
FLUTE RECITAL, 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., featuring Ruth Maurer on flute, Doug Morrow on piano, free.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
ABBA MANIA, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, March 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., ABBA tribute band, $35–$38, mesatheater.com.
“THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 3–5 and March 10–12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 6, and Saturday, March 12, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., musical based on the beloved animated cartoon series “SpongeBob SquarePants,” $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students/youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.