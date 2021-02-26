EXIT 42, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country rock, free show, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
NANCY NORTON, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, hosted by Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia, interactive virtual event on Zoom featuring the standup comedian, free for ages 60 and old, donations suggested for those younger than 60, bluesage.org, 527-7243.
THE MIXX, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, party band, free, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
POP-UP ART GALLERY, 12–2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, Roasted Espresso and Subs patio, 502 Colorado Ave., features artwork from Lynzie Stratman, Aaryanna Ibarra and Rhyan Montgomery, bit.ly/2ZGpRm4.
GRAND MESA SUMMIT CHALLENGE SLED DOG RACE, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 27–28, Mesa Top Trail parking lot off Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa, races are 4–8 miles in length, in competitive pro and recreational levels, hosted by Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club, sjbodgj@gmail.com, 201-9577.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“WW84,” (2020, rated PG-13), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
“CABARET,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 4–6 and March 11–13, 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, daring and exuberant musical explores life in Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly succumbs to the Third Reich in the early 1930s, $22 adults, $18 seniors, $8 students and youth, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets, 800-410-6287.