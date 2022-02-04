HEYDAY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
JASON ABBOTT, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lounge Series local showcase, $5, mesatheater.com.
FIRST FRIDAY RECEPTION, 6:30–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., annual Members’ Show featuring works in variety of mediums from artists at various skill levels and ages, space limited, RSVP to attend at gjartcenter.org or 970-243-7337, ext. 2.
FUNDRAISER ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., help support Uncanny Valley in its upcoming move to a new and larger location, donations accepted, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FIRST FRIDAY ART EVENT, 4–9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, with artists Kayla Golub, Diana Reiter, Cordero Marez, The Naked Witch, A.J. Schlechten and Ryan Montgomery, food and refreshments, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
FIRST FRIDAY ART, fundraising reception for Gerry Jensen, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, Main Street Gallery, 412 Main St., “Look and See With Joy” features Jensen’s original oil landscape paintings, February proceeds from sales of his work will go to medical and rehab expenses for the local artist who had a stroke in January, facebook.com/mainly412.
“MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR.,” 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 4–5, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 5–6, Grand Junction High School auditorium, 1400 N. Fifth St., presented by Pomona Elementary School students, based on book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl, concessions available, tickets $5 in advance, $7 at the door, tickets at Pomona Elementary School, 588 25 1/2 Road, 970-778-8384.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
EYES SET TO KILL, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Controlled Demise and Sole Aggression (new release “Welcome to My Night-Mare”), $10 cover, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
ANDY GROSS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian, magician and ventriloquist, $27–$30, mesatheater.com.
SING UP THE SUN FESTIVAL, 5–9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Riverbend Park in Palisade, Handmade Parade at 5:15 p.m. features a walking procession to a stage area with clapping, drumming and showing off costumes and lanterns, followed by food and visual and performing arts including music by Awaken the Sun, dancers, storytelling and more, singupthesuninfo@gmail.com.
LANTERN FESTIVAL CELEBRATION, 2–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., No. 6, tea treats and lantern painting in celebration of the Chinese New Year, $20, RSVP at imconfluencestudios.com, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
“BRAHMS’ SERENADE,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra performs Johannes Brahms’ “Serenade No 1,” Gioachino Rossini’s “Overture to Il Barbiere di Siviglia” and Robert Russel Bennett’s “Partita,” adults $15–$45, students $5, tickets at gjso.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
THE DECIBEL MAGAZINE TOUR, doors 5:30 p.m., show 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., performances by Municipal Waste, Obituary, Gatekeeper, Enforced and Spiritworld, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Bill Aikens on oboe and Brian Krinke on piano, donations accepted, fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music, 970-242-4820.
OPIUO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18–$25, mesatheater.com.