CLARK JENSEN, CHRIS, JOEY & THE GANG, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rocking country show, $10 at the door, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
FIRST FRIDAY EXTENDED HOURS, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., featuring The Ron Beckman Art Center Members’ Exhibition, in memory of Ron Beckman, ticketed entry required, 5–6 p.m., 6–7 p.m. and 7–8 p.m. time slot tickets at gjartcenter.org, 243-7337.
“THROUGH THE VIEWFINDER,” opening reception 5–8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 437CO Gallery, 437 Colorado Ave., Colorado Mesa University Art Gallery presents an exhibition featuring work by CMU photography students, traditional cyanotypes salt printing, albumen printing and gum bichromate printing on display through Feb. 25, artist talk at 5:30 p.m., coloradomesa.edu/art/gallery/index.html, 248-1833.
FIRST FRIDAY ART SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 455 Main St., nothing fancy, just a nice evening of art and friendly faces at the 5-star gallery, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt, 260-9961.
THE MIXX, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
ACOUSTIC JAM, 6–9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
“FREAKY,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, hosted by First United Methodist Church, online concert featuring performer to be determined, streaming live at fumcgj.org/a-little-noon-music.