WEDNESDAY
A LITTLE NOON MUSIC, 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, First United Methodist Church, 522 White Ave., Kelley Latshaw on flute, donations accepted, fumcgj.org, 970-242-4850.
THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11 , Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian from Louisiana, ticketmaster.com.
THURSDAY
LOVE & THEFT, TRENT TOMLINSON AND ERIC PASLAY, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, writers round intimate night of live music and the stories behind the music, $30–$65, warehouse2565.com.
THEO VON: RETURN OF THE RAT TOUR, 7–9:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, SOLD OUT, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian from Louisiana, ticketmaster.com.
FRIDAY
WADE BROWEN & AARON GOODVIN, 7–11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, dual headline show, $20–$40, warehouse2565.com.
HEYDAY, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
HANDBRAKE HERO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Cutthroat Youth and Boiler Tank, $8, mesatheater.com.
THE BEST OF THE WEST HIP-HOP HEAVY HITTERS SHOWCASE, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/jaydon.garcia.7503.
COLORADO MOUNTAIN WINEFEST ART CONTEST EXHIBIT OPENS, Friday, Jan. 13, The Craig Gallery, Palisade, winning artwork will be selected through online voting, winner announced Jan. 27, exhibit on display through Feb. 4, coloradowinefest.com.
SATURDAY
JOHN WILLIAMS: MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Pops concert of favorite songs by John Williams, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
TEJON STREET CORNER THIEVES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
THE POWELL BROTHERS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, country music sibling duo from Texas, free show, warehouse2565.com.
FANDOM FORMAL, 5:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Lincoln Park Barn, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., cosplay or formal dress event, 5:30 p.m. dinner catered by Colorado Q, 7 p.m.dancing and costume contest for kids to adults, hosted by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, dinner $20, dancing $10 teens or $15 adults, dance ticket discount if a formalwear donation is made, tickets at sites.google.com/view/geekpartiesevents/home.
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, local guest musicians, poets, and more, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
COMEDY ON THE FLY, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan 14, Gemini Beer Co., 640 White Ave., facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
SUNDAY
SAIL ON: THE BEACH BOYS TRIBUTE, doors 2:15 p.m., show 3–5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Community Concerts of the Grand Valley, music from the Beach Boys, $35, limited tickets at ticketmaster.com, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org.
MONDAY
MLK DAY MARCH AND PROGRAM, march at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Grand Junction City Hall, 225 N. Fifth St., march to Colorado Mesa University for the program at 5:30 p.m. in Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St., blackcitizensandfriends.com.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
