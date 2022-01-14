THE LIL SMOKIES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, acoustic with electric energy, $25–$35, utetheater.com.THE TANKERAYS, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, $5 cover, facebook.com/tankerays.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
TIM + RICHARD, 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/TR970.
“TINTYPES,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14–15, Jan. 21–22, Jan. 28–29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, and Jan. 23, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-nominated, nostalgic musical revue of turn of the century America, presented by Magic Circle Players, $18–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
“BROADWAY GENTLEMEN!” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra Pops Series concert featuring three of Broadway’s most spectacular leading men performing music from “Jersey Boys, “Les Miserables,” “The Music Man,” “Company,” “Cats,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Spamalot” and more, $15–$45, gjso.org.
MARBIN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $14–$16, mesatheater.com.
DAVID STARR, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, with guest Erik Stucky, $25, limited seating, proceeds go toward the GMAEC Capital Campaign, masks strongly encouraged, grandmesaartscenter.com/concerts.
LOS DOS GATOS, 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade, ’90s era pop rock, facebook.com/the2cats.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., local band with Sarah Aguilera, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GREAT WEST ICE FEST, 5–7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, watch live ice carving demonstrations by local and award winning artists, facebook.com/ShopMesaMall.
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. COMMEMORATION, 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St., invocation, National Anthem, proclamations, “Making a Difference Award,” essay winner reading, march to Handy Chapel, recognition of first responders, Harry Butler Award presentation, keynote speaker Brian Hill, blackcitizensandfriends.com.
TURNTABLE TUESDAY: BEASTIE BOYS, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Triple Play Records and DJ Squatch, trivia and music unite, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
JUST AS WELL, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Bad Idols from Tennessee and Truckstop Quickies acoustic set, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
FRANKIE BALLARD, 7 p.m.–11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country-blues rocker acoustic show, $25–$50, warehouse2565.com.