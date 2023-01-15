THURSDAY
ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS WITH CHUCK JAY, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
THE EDUCATION OF A WESTERN SLOPE POLITICIAN, noon Thursday, Jan. 19, Mesa County Libraries’ Central Library, 443 N. Sixth St., Mesa County Oral History meeting with presentation by Steve Schulte about Wayne N. Aspinall, free, registration required at mesacountylibraries.libcal.com/event/10116797.
FRIDAY
PEACH STREET REVIVAL AND THE LIQUID LIGHT SHOW, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with AH/FK and Just As Well, $10, mesatheater.com.
THE OXYMORONS, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., with guest Terry McGovern, 970-241-8411.
INSTIGATORS, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Triple-Tree-Tavern-115764786935019.
MIRAGE MONTHLY: JANUARY, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., EDM series featuring DJs D3Molych, Stasis, Joben and Bass Torque, $5 cover, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/BassTorque.
ARTIST IN RESIDENCE MEET & GREET, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 970West Studio, 502 Ouray Ave., meet photographer Kyle Webb, Mesa County Libraries’ newest artist in residence, mesacountylibraries.org.
SATURDAY
SAMANTHA FISH, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, The Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $28–$48, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
MIKE RYAN, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Joey Rowland, $18, warehouse2565.com.
VELNIAS, 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Copeka Coffee, 1012 N. Fifth St., on the West Coast Tour MMXXIII, band from Nederland, facebook.com/events/5693024587411856.
ART TAG, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Orbit Artspace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, Fruita, afternoon of collaborative art making, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
SUNDAY
WEDDING OF A LIFETIME EXPO, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, Grand Junction Convention Center, free entry, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
