HAVEN EFFECT, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
“TINTYPES,” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21–22, Jan. 28–29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-nominated, nostalgic musical revue of turn of the century America, presented by Magic Circle Players, $18–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
MITCHELL TENPENNY, 7 –11:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, singer/songwriter with guest Alana Springsteen, SOLD OUT, warehouse2565.com.
NOISE POLLUTION: THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, AC/DC tribute band, $25–$40, utetheater.com.
HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, mostly modern rock and pop, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
JASON MAYER, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, Americana from Nebraska, cruisersgj.com.
GRAND MESA SUMMIT CHALLENGE SLED DOG RACE, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22–23, Mesa Top Trail parking lot, Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa, races four, six, and eight-miles in length, with teams of four, six or eight dogs, also skijoring races, rmsdc.org, 970-201-9577.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.