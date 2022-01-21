GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

SUCKAFISH, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Ryan Harrison Acoustic, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.

FRANKIE BALLARD, 7–11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country-blues rocker, $25–$50, warehouse2565.com.

UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Brass Rail, 476 28 Road, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.

THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa, Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.

HAVEN EFFECT, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.

“TINTYPES,” continues 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 21–22, Jan. 28–29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-nominated, nostalgic musical revue of turn of the century America, presented by Magic Circle Players, $18–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.

MITCHELL TENPENNY, 7 –11:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, singer/songwriter with guest Alana Springsteen, SOLD OUT, warehouse2565.com.

NOISE POLLUTION: THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, AC/DC tribute band, $25–$40, utetheater.com.

HEYDAY, 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, mostly modern rock and pop, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.

JASON MAYER, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, Americana from Nebraska, cruisersgj.com.

TORCHLIGHT PARADE AND FIREWORKS, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, powderhorn.com.

GRAND MESA SUMMIT CHALLENGE SLED DOG RACE, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 22–23, Mesa Top Trail parking lot, Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa, races four, six, and eight-miles in length, with teams of four, six or eight dogs, also skijoring races, rmsdc.org, 970-201-9577.

THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., “The American Band,” $35, tickets at ticketmaster.com, sandstoneconcerts.com.

COUSIN CURTISS, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Clubhouse 25 at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, dinner show, facebook.com/Clubhouse25.