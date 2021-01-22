EXIT 42, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, live country music, limited seating, reservations required, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, and Wednesday, Jan. 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
WARD DAVIS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., outlaw country, $20–$25, limited tickets, mesatheater.com.
JAMES WILLIAMS & THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 8–10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, limited seating, reservations 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
BEETHOVEN: HIS KISS TO THE WORLD, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, The Art Center in Grand Junction; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, Montrose Pavilion in Montrose, Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring pianist Kathryn Mientka performing selections from the great piano works of Beethoven and singer and actor Charles Farruggia portraying the astonishing musical genius, $15, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
“LET HIM GO,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.