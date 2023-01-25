WEDNESDAY
DALE WATSON, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Matt Hillyer, $16–$18, mesatheater.com.
BITS & BREWS COMEDY SHOW, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., in back dining room, lineup of Western Slope comedians, $10, advance tickets at eventbrite.com or at the door the night of the event, facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.
THURSDAY
THE TROY DOUGLAS TRIO, 5–8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., with guest Terry McGovern, 970-241-8411.
ACOUSTIC THURSDAYS WITH CHUCK JAY, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Base Camp Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/basecampbeerworks.
ALL ABOARD: TABLE TOP GAMES FOR ADULTS, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Central Library, Mesa County Libraries Community Rooms, 443 N. Sixth St., game night for ages 18 and older, try games provided or bring your own, mesacountylibraries.org.
FRIDAY
DUSTIN ELLIOTT AND THE BROKEN RADIO, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Mesa Theater, with guests The Lost Junction Band, $10, mesatheater.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Triple-Tree-Tavern-115764786935019, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
MISTI DAWN, 8–11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, $7, facebook.com/misti.dawn.330
EXIT 42, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
PALISADE PEACH FEST ART CONTEST RECEPTION, 5:30–7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, The Blue Pig Art Gallery, 101 W. Third St., Palisade, palisadecoc.com.
COLORADO MOUNTAIN WINEFEST ART CONTEST RECEPTION, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, light snacks served, winning artwork selected through online voting, winner announced at noon, artwork on display through Feb. 4, coloradowinefest.com.
“JOHNNY JANE,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Palisade Veterans Memorial Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade, Zephyr Stage and Sing Up the Sun present original play, adult language and themes, $12 at the door, zephyrstage.com.
SATURDAY
ESCAPE THE FATE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., guests Wake Me and Haven Effect, $22–$27, mesatheater.com.
MORGAN JAMES, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Two Rivers Winery & Chateau, 2087 Broadway, American soul singer, songwriter and actress in concert, hosted by Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra, SOLD OUT, gjso.org.
WILD FLIGHT, doors 6:30 p.m., concert 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., winter blues-chasing show hosted by The Art Center Guild, ticket includes appetizers served before the concert, dessert at intermission, cash bar, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, limited seating, tickets at artcenterguild.org.
DAVE MENSCH, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
SEAN MOON BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, The Reckless Roadhouse, De Beque, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
GHOST GANG, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Roman Sotam, Qilla & Spencer Logan, Delasean, Yunggbabii, Chuck Jay and DJ Aka, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
GOODMAN BAND, 9 p.m.–1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063616955036.
ONDRACEK-ARZUMANYAN DUO, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Western Slope Concert Series concert featuring violinist Emily Ondracek-Peterson and pianist Anna Arzumanyan, $17, tickets at westernslopeconcertseries.org.
10-YEAR ANNIVERSARY PARTY, noon Saturday, Jan. 28, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, brewery tours noon–3 p.m., beer and food pairing at 3 p.m. (registration required), head brewer Sam head shaving fundraiser at 5 p.m. with donations going to HopeWest, live music by Wowzers at 7 p.m., party theme is “Wigs & Hats” with prizes for the best wig and best hat, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
“JOHNNY JANE,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Palisade Veterans Memorial Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade, Zephyr Stage and Sing Up the Sun present the original play, adult language and themes, $12 at the door, zephyrstage.com.
GRAND MESA SUMMIT CHALLENGE DOG SLED RACE, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Mesa Top Trails parking lot off of Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa, hosted by Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club, rmsdc.org.
PEA GREEN SATURDAY NIGHT, doors 6 p.m., 7–9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Pea Green Community Center, old-time, cowboy and bluegrass music by Stone Kitchen and the Great Western Heritage Show, comedy duo Pea Green Brothers, $15, seating limited, take a snack to share.
SUNDAY
GERRY JAM, 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Triple-Tree-Tavern-115764786935019.
“JOHNNY JANE,” 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Palisade Veterans Memorial Community Center, 120 W. Eighth St., Palisade, Zephyr Stage and Sing Up the Sun present the original play by Finn Benham, adult language and themes, $12 at the door, zephyrstage.com.
GRAND MESA SUMMIT CHALLENGE DOG SLED RACE, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Mesa Top Trails parking lot off of Colorado Highway 65 on Grand Mesa, hosted by Rocky Mountain Sled Dog Club, rmsdc.org.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.