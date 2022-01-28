AVATAR: GOING HUNTING TOUR, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guest Magic Sword, $30–$35, mesatheater.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
CODY JEFFRIES, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock/Americana, cruisersgj.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa, Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“RESIDUAL ROOTS” ARTIST RECEPTION, 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 212 E. Main St., Montrose, art exhibit by Ouray artist Cie Hoover, on display through February, acoustic performance by You Knew Me When, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
COMEDY NIGHT WITH DAVID RODRIGUEZ, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, standup comedian and 2015 winner of Denver Comedy Works’ New Faces Competition, facebook.com/NewUteEventsCenter.
”BOAT SONGS: A CABARET BY BONNIE MONTGOMERY,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28–29, Mesa Experimental Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Jones Cabaret Series featuring a one-woman stage show version of Montgomery’s 2020 album “Boat Songs 2002,” spoken word, country/parlor songs, piano vignettes and guitar accompaniment, $15 adults, $12 seniors, $6 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
“TINTYPES,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28–29, Magic Circle Theater, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, Tony Award-nominated, nostalgic musical revue of turn of the century America, presented by Magic Circle Players, $18–$23, magiccircleplayers.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
TIM + RICHARD, 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, music during Copper Club’s nine-year anniversary celebration, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
SUZANNE SANTO, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, Americana, Southern-gothic soul and forward-thinking rock and roll, “Yard Sale” CD release party with guest Izzi Ray, $15–$25, utetheater.com.
JEREMY RIES FUNDRAISER, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Zolopht, Super Fox and Ricky Bobby and the Hellcat Fury, donations at the door benefit Ries who is recovering from a second surgery to remove a brain tumor, mesatheater.com, eventbrite.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND VALLEY ARTIST SHOWCASE, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., visual art, food, fashion, live art, music, dance and slam poetry, featuring performers Cory Spurlock, Sarah Aguilera, Ham Palace, Reiley Pickel and Moonfarmer, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, tickets at eventbrite.com.
ROBERT BURNS NIGHT, 6 p.m. Saturday Jan. 29, Scotland Yard Cigar Bar, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, activities, poetry, dinner, silent auction, Scottish trivia, take a potluck dish, tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door, tickets at Taylor’s Croft, 2478 Patterson Road, Unit 25, facebook.com/TaylorsCroft.
HINDER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with Kingdom Collapse, $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
WEDDING OF A LIFETIME EXPO, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, Grand Junction Convention Center, free wedding vendor expo, grandjunctionconventioncenter.com, 970-263-5700.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.