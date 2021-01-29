LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 24 BAND, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, live country music, very limited seating, reservations required, 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND WITH ALYSSA JETMORE, 7–10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, space limited, masks required, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall
UNION OF NONE, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Pressed, 329 W. Third St., Palisade, band performs at Pressed’s second birthday celebration, new products, giveaways and more, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free rocking country show featuring Morgan, Randy and the gang, limited seating, reservations at 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
“GROUNDHOG DAY,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Dinner, Shopping and a Movie program, present same day downtown receipt of $5 or more for admission to the film, ages 12 and younger free with an adult, $7 tickets in lieu of receipt, avalontheatregj.org.