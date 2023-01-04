WEDNESDAY
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO , 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., guest Terry McGovern, 970-241-8411.
THURSDAY
ARTRAGEOUS: AVALON THEATRE 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, The Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., troupe of misfit artists, singers, dancers and musicians performing in celebration of the Avalon’s centennial, $18–$48, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
SHANE SMITH & THE SAINTS, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, guest Tanner Usrey, $25, warehouse2565.com.
FRIDAY
DAVE MENSCH, 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com//DaveMenschMusic.
FIRST FRIDAY ART SHOW, 5–9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, artwork by Dead Rat Ink and Jenna Sterling, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
“WINTER SERIES” ART EXHIBIT OPENING, 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Orbit ArtSpace, 138 S. Park Square, No. 102, Fruita, on display through Feb. 28, facebook.com/orbitartspace.
OPEN HOUSE CELEBRATING “OLD CHRISTMAS,” 2–4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Delta County Historical Society Museum, 251 Meeker St., Delta, also known as Little Christmas, Green Christmas, Twelfth Night and Fest of the Epiphany, celebrating conclusion of 12 days of Christmastide, refreshments served, free entry, 970-874-8721.
SATURDAY
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE OVER & UNDER BAND, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
FAMILY DANCE/CONTRA DANCE, family dance 5–6:30 p.m., followed by the Contra Dance at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Margery Ballroom (upstairs), 523 1/2 Main St., music by Fifth Reel and caller Ron Young, family dance $15 per family, $8 adults, $5 ages 5–18, free ages younger than 5; contra dance $10 adults, $7 students, $5 ages 10–17, fifthreelmusicanddance.com.
COMMUNITY RECREATION CENTER KICKSTART 5K FUN RUN AND 1K KIDS’ DASH, registration 9 a.m., 1K at 9:30 a.m., 5K at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, Matchett Park, course is on the site of the proposed community recreation center and follows the perimeter of the 205-acre park, activities, games for kids, prizes, $20, T-shirt with each adult registration, benefits the community recreation center campaign, register at gjcrc.org.
SUNDAY
THE FAB FOUR: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE, 8–9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Emmy-award winning Beatles tribute band, $35–$55, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
MONDAY
TROY DOUGLAS TRIO , 5–8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., with guest Terry McGovern, 970-241-8411.
TUESDAY
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:33:21 AM
Sunset: 05:04:53 PM
Humidity: 78%
Wind: E @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 23F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:22 AM
Sunset: 05:05:46 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: ENE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:33:20 AM
Sunset: 05:06:40 PM
Humidity: 90%
Wind: NNW @ 5 mph
UV Index: 1 Low
Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:33:17 AM
Sunset: 05:07:35 PM
Humidity: 82%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:33:11 AM
Sunset: 05:08:32 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 07:33:03 AM
Sunset: 05:09:30 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Mainly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 07:32:53 AM
Sunset: 05:10:29 PM
Humidity: 72%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
