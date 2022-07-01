BOB DYLAN, gates 6:30 p.m., show 8–10:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., on the Rough and Rowdy Tour, phone-free experience, SOLD OUT, resale tickets may be available at ticketmaster.com, theampgj.com.
MIKE TEAGUE, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
DAVID STARR, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 1, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
THE MOTHER HIPS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Friday Night Live concert series, bigbs.com.
THE LONG RUN: COLORADO’S TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES, 8–11 p.m. Friday, July 1, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $18, warehouse2565.com.
CURLEY TAYLOR AND ZYDECO TROUBLE, gates 5 p.m., music 6 p.m. Friday, July 1, Montrose Rotary Amphitheater at Cerise Park in Montrose, guest Kipori Woods and the Soul Shakers, free Montrose Summer Music Series, facebook.com/Montrose-Summer-Music-Series.
LOS DOS GATOS, 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/the2cats.
ILLDEPENDENCE DAY, 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., hip-hop music in celebration of Independence Day, with Wowzers, Wave 11, Solid Savage, Miggy C., Jonny Sale, EQ, Haven EQ, and more, facebook.com/skorzgj.
“ART FOR ART’S SAKE,” opening reception 6–9 p.m. Friday, July 1, Confluence Studios, 634 Main St., on display through July 29, facebook.com/imconfluencestudios.
“BENEATH THE CAMO,” 7 p.m. Friday, July 1, Uncanny Valley Art Gallery, 514 Main St., annual art show to benefit The Veteran’s Art Center, silent auction ongoing until July 24, facebook.com/UncannyValleyArt.
FIRST FRIDAY ART, reception 5–9 p.m. Friday, July 1, Black Poppy Studio and Gallery, 530 Main St., Suite E, upstairs, artwork by The Doctor, Spliff Art, Shepherd and 600 AM, facebook.com/blackpoppy530.
JULY FIRST FRIDAY, opening reception 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., “Student Instructor 2022” featuring artworks by The Art Center’s students and instructors, and “Escape” showcasing the work of students in The Art Center’s Artability/Art for All outreach program, free and open to the public, hors d’oeuvres and a cash beer and wine bar, facebook.com/theartcenterwc.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., Palisade, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
CIRQUE ITALIA: WATER CIRCUS GOLD, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1; 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2; 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3; and 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4, under the White & Blue Big Top Tent at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, tickets $25–$50 for adults, $10–$45 for children at cirqueitalia.com.
MEEKER RANGE CALL, Friday through Monday, July 1–4, in Meeker, featuring rodeo events, comedian Joby Saad, concert with A Girl Named Tom, barn dance, Meeker Pageant, pancake breakfast, 5K, parade, fireworks, meekerrangecall.com.
HEYDAY, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs, enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
THE SUMMER SHAKEDOWN, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Two Rivers Tavern 539 Colorado Ave., featuring acts Rasheed DopeHouse, Hectik, Soup Flame, Smokey Dro, Luie Lux, Ambush, Arize, Ch1ko, King Blaze, Yung Babii, Zany, DoughBoyy, OD Wolfpack and more, $20, tickets at eventbrite.com, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
BELL CREEK BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, bellcreekband.com.
MR. CAPONE-E, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $40, mesatheater.com.
JEREMY McCOMB & JAGERTOWN, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Red White & Booze Party, warehouse2565.com.
WOWZERS AND THE MIDDLEMEN, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., infectious hip-hop, facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
OUT OF SANCTUARY, 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, July 2, Reed Park in Fruita during the Fruita Farmers Market, classic rock/folk/blues-influenced originals and familiar covers by Kevin Keith Arensman and Thomas Musgrave.
THE DEAD COWBOYZ, Saturday, July 2, The Palisade Livery Saloon, 215 Main St., Palisade.
YOUTH VOICES MURAL PROJECT DOCUMENTARY, doors 8 p.m., film at sunset, Saturday, July 2, new location in the Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Colorado Spotlight series in Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer 2022, indie film series, take a chair, discussion follows, series continues Saturdays through Aug. 6, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
PLATEAU VALLEY HERITAGE DAYS, Saturday through Monday, July 2–4, Collbran, pancake breakfast, Cowboy Church, parade, duck race, rodeo events, street dance, fireworks, facebook.com/Plateau-Valley-Heritage-Days-Rodeo-104237499612048.
PAONIA CHERRY DAYS: RED, WHITE & BLUE IN 2022, Saturday through Monday, July 2–4, in Paonia, 5K, RC car race, booths and activities, music, vendors, beer and wine garden, rodeo events, community church service, pancake breakfast, parade, ice cream social, contests, demonstrations, talent show, “Summer Follies” and more paoniacherrydays.com.
MOUNTAIN ROSE, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/jam band from Boulder, cruisersgj.com.
WHITE ROSE MOTOR OIL, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, with Tim + Richard, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
MR. MOTA, 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, band from Boulder on its Rocky Mountain Summer Tour, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
MONTROSE COMMUNITY BAND PATRIOTIC CONCERT, 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, a rousing round of patriotic songs and anthems, free, montroseband.com.
THIRD OF JULY POOL PARTY, noon Sunday, July 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, beer brats and burgers, baby pool splashing, water balloon battles and water gun fights, music by TBP Joe and The Vine That Spins at 7 p.m., watch fireworks at dusk from the beer garden, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
FRUITA’S THIRD OF JULY FIREWORKS, sunset Sunday, July 3, fireworks shot off from Snooks Bottom in Fruita, fruita.org/parksrec.
GRAND JUNCTION’S FOURTH OF JULY PARADE, 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, Main Street downtown, downtowngj.org.
GRAND JUNCTION’S FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS, 9:45 p.m. Monday, July 4, at Lincoln Park, gjparksandrec.org.
PALISADE FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND CELEBRATION, Monday, July 4, 10 a.m. parade downtown Palisade, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. celebration at Veterans Memorial Park, games, live music, food, Palisade Lions Club Ice Cream Social, palisadecoc.com.
MONTROSE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, parade 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4 on Main Street from Pythian Avenue to Rio Grand Avenue; festivities at Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park with food trucks and beer garden opening at 4 p.m.; free concerts by the Falconaires Air Force Academy Band at 5 p.m. and A Girl Named Tom, winner of The Voice 2021 competition, at 7:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk from Sunset Mesa, cityofmontrose.org/July4.
FRIENDS OF THE FORT, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, Center Stage at the Fort free Live Music Series event featuring music by Todd Humphrey & Friends Brass Band and “When Skins Were Money,” presented by historian Dave Fishell, take a lawn chair, 970-874-8349, facebook.com/uncompaghre/?ref=page_internal.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
STRAY GRASS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, bluegrass in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY NEW MUSIC ENSEMBLE, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, south rim amphitheater, next to the South Rim Campground, in Montrose, free concert performed by the award-winning GVSU ensemble from Michigan, limited parking, nps.gov/blca.