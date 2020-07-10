CHAZ ROI “CONFESSIONS,” (AKA CHARLES KING), doors 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
A BAND CALLED ALEXIS, 7:30–10:30 p.m. p.m. Friday, July 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
“FROZEN 2,” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment 7–8 p.m. with Chatfield Kickers, movie at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, face masks encouraged, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
THE WINERY COMEDY TOUR, 7–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 10–11, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, top touring comics take the stage, take a chair, food and wine available for purchase, limited parking, SOLD OUT, tickets at 970tix.com, 628-9113.
SWORN US UNDER AND SOLE AGGRESSION, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/TR970.
CHRIS KOLTAK, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, acoustic music from Denver, free, restorationvineyards.com.
THE MIXX, 7:30–10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
FROM THE TOP, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, Palisade Farmers Market, downtown Palisade, featuring Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, masks encouraged until you are seated, 241-4010.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, Mesa Theater, 645 Main St., free, mesatheater.com.