THE TYLER RUST BAND, 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Chris Bollman, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
DEAN BONZANI, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
DAVID SNIDER, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 15, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
SHAMARR ALLEN, 7:30–10 p.m. Friday, July 15, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
HUEY, LOUIE AND DEWEY, 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
STURTZ, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
CURTIS GRIMES, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, July 15, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, Koko’s Tavern,152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
“CRUELLA,” (2021) rated PG-13, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, July 15, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under the Stars with volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
MESA COUNTY FAIR, continues Friday and Saturday, July 15–16, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, free daily shows, rodeo July 15, monster truck shows July 16, mesacountyfair.com.
BLACK CANYON QUILT SHOW, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 15–16 and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, more than 150 quilts by local artisans, quilt raffle, vendors, boutique, lecture by quilt artist David Taylor, and Sunday bed turnings, blackcanyonquiltshow.com.
DAVID STARR, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
STURTZ, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
DREW PETERSON, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, independent Americana singer/songwriter, $13 in advance, $15 in advance, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
THE MIXX, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, five-piece variety band, desserts available to purchase, take a chair or blanket,mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
KEYBOY AND KNUCKLES, Saturday, July 16, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., Summer Night Tour hip-hop show with J Wheelz, Moe Vibez and more, $10 pre-sale, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
DUELING PIANOS DINNER SHOW, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10–$20, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
“ROMAN HOLIDAY,” doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, July 16, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Colorado Spotlight series in Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, featuring classic, independent, international and local films, take a chair, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
EDESIA VIP WINE DINNER, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Wine Country Inn, 777 Grande River Drive, Palisade, multi-course menu designed by executive chef Cad Griffith a built around new local wines, $140 individual ticket, $1,120 tables of eight, tickets at 970-200-1628, martha.graf@marillachealth.org.
ALE HOUSE BREW FEST, 5–9 p.m. Saturday, July 16, The Ale House 2531 N. 12th St., music by Stray Grass 6–9 p.m., $25, facebook.com/AleHouseGJ.
LUIS R. CONRIQUEZ, 6 p.m.–midnight Sunday, July 17, Grand Junction Convention Center, with Del Rancho al Norte and Los Fascinantes, $70, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
LILIAC, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., five-member sibling rock band, $22–$26, mesatheater.com.
FEED THE DOG, 7–10 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
UNION OF NONE, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series, powderhorn.com.
SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, five-piece jazz, rhythm and blues band in the free outdoor concert, take a chair or blanket, stmatthewsgj.org.
COFFIS BROTHERS, 7:30–8:45 p.m. Monday, July 18, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, sibling duo from California on the Holy Toledo Tour Part II, $15, tickets at 970tix.com.
WILD FLIGHT, gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, contemporary and jazz in the Music in the Grapevines Concert Series, take a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, proceeds benefit the Art Center Guild, tickets at artcenterguild.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
OUIJA MACC: WICKED WARLORDS TOUR, 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12–$16, mesatheater.com.
RECKLESS KELLY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave. $18–$22, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
NED LEDOUX, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $22, warehouse2565.com.
JASON ABBOTT BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, country in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
MIGHTY MYSTIC, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Saturday, July 21, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., reggae in the Radio Room Concert Series concert, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
THE GHOST OF PAUL REVERE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20, mesatheater.com.
AN EVENING WITH JOHN OATES, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, with guest David Starr, limited seating, cash bar, tickets $30, tickets at gmaec.org, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
THE BREWERY COMEDY TOUR, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $14, tickets at eventbrite.com.
HEYDAY BAND, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
DELTARADO DAYS, Thursday through Sunday, July 21–24, in Delta, Farmer Rancher Luncheon, mutton bustin’, hay bale race, bake-off, volleyball tournament, rodeo, parade, street dance, vendor village, music, swap meet, church in the park and more, deltacolorado.org.