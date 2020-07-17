THE CHEESEBURGER EXPERIENCE, 7:30–10:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, Moose Lodge, 567 25 1/2 Road, for members and qualified guests.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Friday, July 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
“THE SANDLOT,” (1993), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment 7–8 p.m. with Rick Mancuso & The Fyvestar Band, movie at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
STRAY GRASS, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Talbott’s Farm & Taproom, 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, Cider House Music Series, facebook.com/TMGPALISADEPEACH/.
EXIT 42, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565com.
TIM + RICHARD, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E½ Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, free, reservation highly recommended at restorationvineyards.com, 985-0832.
MOORS AND McCUMBER, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Mesa Community Center in Mesa, mesacommunityclub.org.
BEN’S MISCHIEVOUS MENAGERIE, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, Denver jam grass returns, $5 cover charge, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
CIMARRON BAND, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton,
JOSH BLUE, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, July 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian from Denver, $30, mesatheater.com.
WILD & SCENIC VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL, available online beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18, hosted by Grand Mesa Art Center in Cedaredge, family-friendly festival featuring adventure, educational and personal interest short films and a feature-length film, registration required at grandmesaartcenter.com/movies with five days to watch.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, masks encouraged until you are seated, 241-4010.
JORDYN PEPPER, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., organic, deep-mountain roots, rock and country.
CULT MOVIE NIGHT, 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, Mesa Theater, 645 Main St., free, mesatheater.com.
JOHN BROWN, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, courtyard outside Grand Junction Convention Center, entertainment during the Market on Main, downtowngj.org.