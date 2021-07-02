C.J. GARTON, 4–10 p.m. Friday, July 2, Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road, Loma, country music singer/songwriter from Oklahoma, $20 adults, $10 ages 12 and younger, VIP and VIP Plus tickets available, tickets at 970tix.com.
JAGERTOWN & FRIENDS, 7–11:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, rocking country, warehouse2565.com.
THE REAL DEAL, 8 p.m. Friday, July 2, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 2, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, Fourth of July party, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
CLAY WALKER, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Fourth of July Weekend Party, $40, warehouse2565.com.
JAMES WILLIAMS SOLO ACOUSTIC, 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
HEYDAY, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 3, patio at Enzo’s Ristorante Italian, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
WOWZERS, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., with Chaz Roi and Just As Well, $5 at the door, tworiverstaverngj.com.
C.J. GARTON & THE SKELETON CREW FEATURING LORALEE GARTON, 9:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, $20, tickets at KoKo’s, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
DEAD COWBOYZ, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, Red, White and Bluegrass Third of July celebration, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
HUEY, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
POOL PARTY, noon–11 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, kiddie pools, water balloons, squirt guns and misters, free brats and sides, live music with Pasty Jeff at 7 p.m., La Pupuseria Food Truck onsite for dinner, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
FRUITA FIREWORKS DISPLAY, dusk, Saturday, July 3, Fruita, fireworks set off from Snooks Bottom, no viewing at the location, fruita.org.
PALISADE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, parade 10 a.m. Saturday, July 3, Palisade, old cars, fire trucks, bicycles, wagons, horses, “Post COVID — Still Standing Strong” theme, 464-7458, julia@palisadecoc.com.
DE BEQUE INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION, Saturday, July 3, De Beque, parade 4 p.m.; barbecue and DJ after parade, take a side dish; activities for kids with prizes; The Tyler Rust Band at 6 p.m. at the gazebo; Gerry Goodman Band at 9 p.m. at the Wild Horse Roadhouse, 462-7402.
TAB BENOIT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$30, tickets at eventbrite.com/e/148274672537.
TRACY LAWRENCE, 6–10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country, outside show, $30–$50, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND JUNCTION FOURTH OF JULY PARADE, 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, Main Street downtown, downtowngj.org.
GRAND JUNCTION FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS, 9:45 p.m. Sunday, July 4, set off at Lincoln Park, gjcity.org.
DELTA FIREWORKS, dusk Sunday, July 4, Confluence Park in Delta, hosted by Delta County Volunteer Fire Department, 874-7902.
MONTROSE FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION, parade 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4, Main Street in Montrose from North Pythian Avenue to South Rio Grande Avenue, fireworks at dusk from Sunset Mesa, cityofMontrose.org/july4.
FOURTH OF JULY POOL CELEBRATION, July 4, Lincoln Park-Moyer Swimming Pool, gjparksandrec.org, 254-3866.
ACOUSTIC/BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
MOORS AND MCCUMBER, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., vocal harmony duo, $25 in advance, $30 at the door, kafmradio.org.
FROM THE TOP, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, Redlands United Methodist Church parking lot, 527 Village Way, music by Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell during Redlands farmers market.
BRENT BEAMER, 6 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, singer/songwriter from Missouri, facebook.com/brentbeamermusic.
SAM RIGGS, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
STEVE HOFSTETTER, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian, author and columnist, $25–$50, mesatheater.com.
WHISKEY STOMP, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., country rock in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.