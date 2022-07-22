TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.

THE DEAD SOUTH, gates 6 p.m., show 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $35–$75, tickets at ticketmaster.com.