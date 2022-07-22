TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/TR970.
THE DEAD SOUTH, gates 6 p.m., show 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., tickets $35–$75, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER, 7–9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Southern California Eagles tribute band playing in the Garden Groove Concert Series, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org.
TWO LANE ROAD, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
TONY SOTTO, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 22, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
CHARLES WESLEY GODWIN, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with guest The Piedmont Boys, $10, mesatheater.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, 6–9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
A.J. LEE & BLUE SUMMIT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
ANDREW DUHON DUO, 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series featuring the Grammy-nominated singer, hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
REMI MAE CD RELEASE PARTY, 7–11 p.m. Friday, July 22, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Western Slope singer/songwriter with her new band, warehouse2565.com.
THE TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, Scotland Yard Cigar & Spirits, 2454 U.S. Highway 6&50, Unit 112, facebook.com/ScotlandYardCigar.
LENDON JAMES & THE HIGHWAY 34 BAND, 8–10 p.m. Friday, July 22, Clubhouse at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, free patio party show, warehouse2565.com.
MEGAN BURTT, 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., $20, facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
PURA VIDA & FRIENDS, 9 p.m. Friday, July 22, Skorz, 122 S. Fifth St., facebook.com/skorzgj.
HEYDAY BAND, 9:30 p.m.–close Friday, July 22, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, mostly modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
“SPIRIT,” (2002) rated G, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, July 22, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under the Stars with volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY, Friday, July 22, Mulberry Street in Fruita, art, music, creatives and more; drum circle 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, facebook.com/Fruita-Fourth-Friday-442073789201772.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
DELTARADO DAYS, continue Friday through Sunday, July 22–24, in Delta, mutton bustin’, hay bale race, bake-off, volleyball tournament, rodeo, parade, street dance, vendor village, music, swap meet, church in the park and more, deltacolorado.org.
DE BEQUE WILD HORSE DAYS, Friday through Sunday, July 22–24, in De Beque, talent show, vendors, horse poker run, live music, car show, breakfasts, parade, burn out contest, beard contest, community church, Horse Poker Run, Mud Run, 970-283-5475 ext. 105, facebook.com/debeque.rereation.1
PB&J JAZZ, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
FROM THE TOP, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Enzo’s Italian Restaurant, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
QUEMONDO, doors 5:30 p.m., concert 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Grande River Vineyards, 787 Grande River Drive, Palisade, Live in the Grapevines Summer Concert to benefit Child & Migrant Workers, take a chair or blanket, burgers and brats on the grill, wines available to purchase, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, granderivervineyards.com/live-in-the-grapevines.
AWAITING ETERNITY, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, metal show with guests Controlled Demise, Tighten and Haven Effect, ages 21 and older $12 in advance, $15 at the door, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
CARY MORIN AND THE GHOST DOGS, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Town Park in Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series free community concert featuring the Native Americana band playing blues, bluegrass, jazz jam, reggae and dance, bluesage.org.
BARBARO, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, with Still House String Band, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
HARMONY ACRES ANNUAL FUNDRAISER, 4:30–11 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Grand Junction Convention Center, featuring music by War Hippies comprising country duo Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis, tables of four to eight and VIP tickets available at https://e.givesmart.com/events/q7b.
TEXAS MOON, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, “A Night for Jay” free country show honoring Jay Ketchem, with openers the Over & Under Band, warehouse2565.com.
MEGAN BURTT, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 Main St., Montrose, $17 in advance, $20 day of, healthyrhythm.net.
THE RUMOURS, Saturday, July 23, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $10 cover charge, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
UNION OF NONE, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Sauvage Spectrum Winery, 676 38 1/4 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/sauvagespectrum.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Saturday, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., patio party, facebook.com/TR970
“FEAR EXHIBITION” OPENING RECEPTION, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, July 23, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, meet the artists, refreshments served, facebook.com/craiggallerypalisade.
“CHUNGKING EXPRESS,” doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, July 23, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Film School Dropout series in Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, featuring classic, independent, international and local films, take a chair, series continues Saturdays through Aug. 6, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR & RODEO: COUNTRY ROOTS, DIRTY BOOTS, Saturday, July 23 through Friday, July 29, Montrose County Fairgrounds, contests, exhibits, parade, antique tractor pull, wild mustang show, montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
ZAC GRANT, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series featuring music on Sundays through Sept. 25, powderhorn.com.
CARY MORIN, 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, tickets by donation, grandmesaartscenter.com.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/DaveMenschMusic
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
GRAND JUNCTION CENTENNIAL BAND, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Sherwood Park, 1301 E. Sherwood Park, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.
THE MAVERICKS EN ESPANAL WORLD TOUR, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., eclectic rock and country group, $29.50–$89.50, ticketmaster.com.
FRANK BREGAR ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, big band in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
NIKO MOON, 3–4 p.m. Thursday, July 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, country musician, warehouse2565.com.
COUSIN CURTISS, 7:30–10 p.m. Thursday, July 28, on the patio at Clubhouse at Tiara Rado, 2057 S. Broadway, warehouse2565.com.