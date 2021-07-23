ELLEN STAPENHORST, 4–7 p.m. Friday, July 23, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
TYRONE CRAWFORD, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, Delta County Center for Performing Arts & Education, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, hosted by Arts Coalition of Delta County, on the lawn, Christian rap artist in the final concert of the of the three-day Delta Christian Music Festival, take a chair or blanket, $10 per person or $25 per family, tickets at 640-6520.
RECKLESS KELLY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside show, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
FROM THE TOP, 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, music by Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
LOS RECODITOS AND EL YAKI, 9 p.m. Friday, July 23, Grand Junction Convention Center, 159 Main St., $62, tickets at ticketon.com, VIP 970-457-7508.
“BIG,” (1988, rated PG), grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, July 23, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Lana Leigh & Company, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
“THE CROODS” (2013, rated PG), gates 7:30 p.m., show 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, Mesa Mall, in the former Sutherlands parking lot, Outdoor Cinema Series, arrive at the south entrance, park car and tune ratio to designated station for audio streaming, donations to Community Food Bank accepted, popcorn vendor on site, 242-0009, shopmesamall.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
PALISADE PLUNGE OPENING CELEBRATION, 5–9 p.m. Friday, July 23, downtown Palisade, music, drinks and fun, full route of the bike trail opens Saturday, July 24, proceeds from the party go to COPMOBA to support the Plunge Monitoring & Maintenance Plan, facebook.com/copmoba.
DELTARADO DAYS, continues Friday through Sunday, July 23–25, in Delta, rodeo events and mural walk July 23; color run, pancake breakfast, car show, pickle ball tournament, barbecue, vendor village, parade, street dance, water fight, corn hole tournament July 24; community church service, swap meet, golf tournament, vendor village July 25, deltacolorado.org/deltarado-schedule.
POP EVIL, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20, tickets at mesatheater.com.
SUGAH STICK, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
UNION OF NONE, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 Interstate 70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
JAMES WILLIAMS AND THE FAITH PEDDLERS, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Music in Mesa Concert Series, mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
TIM + RICHARD, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/TR970.
MICHAEL LILLE AND GABRIELLE LOUISE, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Grand Mesa Arts Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, award-winning singer/songwriters, limited seating, $25, tickets at grandmesaartscenter.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY SPECIAL POPUP SHOW, 8:30–11:30 p.m. July 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
HUEY, 6–8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Sang Garden, 687 Horizon Drive, 242-2396.
DELTA COUNTY MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Third and Meeker streets in Delta, free entry, complimentary refreshments, 874-8721.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Saturday, July 24– Saturday, July 31, Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center, in Montrose, agriculture shows and exhibits; parade 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, on Main Street; kiddie tractor pull 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 27; antique tractor pull 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28; Wild to Mild Mustang performance 6 p.m. Thursday, July 29; bull riding 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30; rodeo 7:30 p.m. and dance 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31, montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
HED PE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $18, mesatheater.com.
SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 6–8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, free St. Matt’s Concert Series on the lawn, stmatthewsgj.org.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., on the patio, take an instrument, 241-4010.
COMMUNITY BAND CONCERTS, 7 p.m. Tuesday July 27 and Thursday, July 29, Delta County Center for Performing Arts & Education, 822 Grand Ave., Delta, hosted by Arts Coalition of Delta County, on the lawn, take a chair or blanket, $10 per person, tickets at 640-6520.
GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Tuesday, July 27–Sunday, Aug. 1, Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle, “Roaring into the ’20s” theme, concert with Arron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams 6:30 p.m. July 30, parade 10 a.m. July 31, rodeo events, demolition derby, monster trucks, garfieldcountyfair.com.
LOVE & THEFT, 7–10 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
FOR KING & COUNTRY, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Summer Nights Tour with guests Echosmith and Dave Barnes, tickets start at $25 general admission lawn seating, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
JASON BOLAND & THE STRAGGLERS, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, inside show with The Williams Brothers Band, $20–$40, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
MUSIC SHOWCASE, 9 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., hosted by Tenacious Tinnitus Productions featuring Officer Down, 82 Blackout, Suicide Watch and Down Valley Trash, ages 21 and older, $10, facebook.com/tenacioustennitusproductions.
MICHAEL MORROW & THE CULPRITS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., rock band in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
BLUES JUNCTION, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, July 29, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., on the patio, fun blues, surf and dance music, 241-4010.