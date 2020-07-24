THE WILLIAMS BROTHERS BAND, 8–11 p.m. Friday, July 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
TUCK AND ROLL, 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 24, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach St., Palisade, roots rock with rockabilly background, 464-1462.
UNDERØATH: ØBSERVATORY LIVE STREAM DIGITAL CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring Define the Great Line, $15–$149, mesatheater.com.
GOODMAN BAND, 7–10:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A12, 424-5142.
“CAPTAIN MARVEL” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, July 24, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, Glade Park, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment with Susan Cypher & the Nightbird Band from 7–8 p.m., movie starts at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
BOW WOW FILM FEST MOVIES & ONLINE AUCTION, Friday to Friday, July 24–Aug. 7 new dog-centric films in a virtual format, silent auction with artwork, gift certificates, jewelry, self-care packages, adventure packages and more, film fest tickets cost $16 per household, proceeds going to Second Chance Humane Society, tickets at bit.ly/SCBWFF.
WINE & WHISKERS GALA, 6–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, hosted by Roice-Hurst Humane Society, pet-themed silent auction, meet adoptable dogs and cats, in-person ticket $45 and includes glass of wine and heavy appetizers, virtual attendance ticket $45 and includes a bottle of wine delivered from Two Rivers Winery, rhhumanesociety.org.
CLARK JENSEN & FRIENDS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A12, 424-5142.
JAMES WILLIAMS, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, acoustic performance in the Band in the Barrel concert series, restorationvineyards.com.
BLAKE SHELTON, Encore Drive-In Nights, Saturday, July 25, show begins at 8:45 p.m. at Star Drive-In, 600 E Miami Road, in Montrose and at 9 p.m. at Tru Vu Drive-In, 1001 Highway 92, in Delta, cinematic concert with guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, $114.99 per vehicle with up to six people (each must have a seat belt), tickets at ticketmaster.com.
ART IN THE BARN, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 25, Cross Orchards Historic Site, 3073 F Road, part of the Cross Orchards Saturday Market, artists set up inside and around the historic barn area showcasing and selling their art, 242-0971.
AUGUST GALLERY EXHIBIT OPENING, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, works by Susan Olsen and Lorraine Davis on display through Aug. 23, bluesage.org.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN PBS KID’S CLUB DIGITAL KID’S FUN FEST, Saturday, July 25, Caprock Academy, 714 24 1/2 Road, drive-through event limited to 750 participants, attendees remain in their vehicle while activity boxes are handed out to kids in preschool through sixth grade; secure a spot and reserve a time to drive up to the event at rmpbs.org/GJKidsFunFest, digital and printable activities available if activity boxes are all given away; virtual side of Fun Fest is online July 25–Aug. 8.
JETMORE GOODMAN DUO, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, July 26, Wild Horse Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, Alyssa Jetmore and Gerry Goodman, 283-8954; 7–10 pm Thursday, July 30, Wingers Bar & Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, No. A12, 424-5142.
FROM THE TOP, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan, 464-1462.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
GOODMAN UNPLUGGED, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, Baileys Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 241-8411.
RIFF FOR RELIEF, 7:30–9 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., features musicians in pre-recorded “mini desk” sessions, singer/songwriter round with Dave Mensch, Talya Dewey and Morgan Crouse, performances by headliner Still House String Band and guest Cosmo, fine art gallery, event is a fundraiser for Grand Valley Music Relief Fund and finale to West Slope Startup Week, watch in person (recommended donation $20) with limited capacity reserved tickets at eventbrite.com or live stream at Creative’s Landing on Facebook, westslopestartupweek.com/music.
DAVID ADAM BYRNES, 8–11 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
THE INSTAGATORS, 5:30–8:30 p.m. July 30, in the courtyard near Grand Junction Convention Center, entertainment during the Market on Main, downtowngj.org.