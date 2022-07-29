PINT & A HALF, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.

SAM HEART, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 29, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.