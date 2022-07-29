PINT & A HALF, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
SAM HEART, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 29, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
COREY HARRIS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.CONFEDERATE RAILROAD, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rowdy country, warehouse2565.com.
THE TYLER RUST BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, The Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, with guests Feeding Giants, utetheater.com.
THE MONTVALES, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 Main St., Montrose, $10 in advance, $15 day of, healthyrhythm.net.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
RICKY BOBBY AND THE HELL CAT FURY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., Lizzard’s New Adventure/going away party, free, mesatheater.com.
LOS DOS GATOS, 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/the2cats.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Friday, July 29, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, patio fiesta, facebook.com/TR970.
“WINDOWS TO FREEDOM, DOORS TO SUCCESS,” 4–7 p.m. Friday, July 29, Clifton Community Hall, 126 Second St., Clifton, youth-led art show hosted by BAM, a nonprofit business/art mentorship program, awards ceremony 4–5 p.m., Nueva Generacion Folklorico Dancers 5–5:30 p.m., teen fashion show 5:30–6 p.m., art sale and door auction 6–7 p.m., facebook.com/bambizartmentorship, 970-644-1872.
“6 BY 3: SAME PLACES, DIFFERENT VIEWS,” opening reception 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 29, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 228 Grand Ave., Paonia, artworks by Jill Knutson, Cedar Keshet and Patti Kaech on display through Aug. 19, bluesage.org.
JEWELRY TRUNK SHOW, 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 29, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Curtis Hall, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, jewelry crafted by local artists, 970-527-724, bluesage.org.
“OVER THE HEDGE,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, July 29, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, pre-movie volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
COMEDY NIGHT IN THE VINES, 7–8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29–30, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, headliner Jonathan Gregory, food truck, limited parking, take a chair, ages 21 and older, tickets $20, at 970tix.com.
“VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 29–30, 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Magic Circle Theater, Montrose, spies, murder and love come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast, written by Joe Landry, presented by Magic Circle Players, $10, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com.
DELTA COUNTY FAIR: STARS, STRIPES AND SUMMER NIGHTS, Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 7, Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss, contests, exhibits, rodeo events, breakfasts, live music and street dance, parade, deltacountyfair.com.
THE VIOLET PINES, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, roots bluegrass, desserts available to purchase, take a chair or blanket,mesacommunityclub.org/calendar.html.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Foam and Folly Brewing, 330 S. Second St., facebook.com/foamandfolly/?ref=page_internal.
TUCKER ROSE, 9–11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show featuring country from Craig, warehouse2565.com.
“WHO WILL START ANOTHER FIRE” (Dedza Films), doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, July 30, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, take a chair, series continues Saturdays through Aug. 6, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
GRAND MESA MOOSE DAY, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, July 30, Grand Mesa Visitor Center, 20090 Baron Lake Drive, outdoor moose displays, casting demonstrations, programs on moose viewing a moose scavenger hunt, telemetry hike with a wildlife officer and activities for children, take water, bug repellent and dress for cooler temperatures, 970-856-4153.
BELL CREEK BAND, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, Powderhorn Mountain Resort, 48338 Powderhorn Road, Mesa, Sunday Sounds Music Series featuring music on Sundays through Sept. 25, powderhorn.com.
GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR & RODEO: HARVESTING DREAMS AT THE FAIR, Monday, Aug. 1–Sunday, Aug. 7, in Rifle, 4-H and FFA exhibits, parade, Big & Rich concert Aug. 5, PRCA rodeos, garfieldcountyfair.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
EAST MEETS WEST, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, J. Marc Bailey and Jeneen Terrana, $20, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, bluegrass in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
HAIRBALL: THE BOMBASTIC CELEBRATION OF ARENA ROCK, 6:30–11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, rock ’n’ roll homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, $12–$30, warehouse2565.com.