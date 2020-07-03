MICHAEL MONROE GOODMAN, 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 3, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, patio fireworks show (set off at the nearby Bookcliff Country Club) with music from L.A., 314-2554.
UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10, mesatheater.com.
THE MOCCASINS, 6–10 p.m. Friday, July 3, Palisade “island,” indie and alternative music, covers and originals.
“ART IN PASTEL” OPENING RECEPTION, 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 3, Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose, works by Barbara Kendrick on display through July 31, mc4arts.com, 787-9428.
“SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, Friday, July 3, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., admission free, live entertainment 7–8 p.m. by Paul Teerlinck, movie at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings (drawing tickets 50 cents for kids, $1 for ages 13 and up), take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
RIDE, WAKE & BREW, 8 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday, July 3, Imondi Wake Zone, 1583 Cipolla Road, Fruita, wake board competitions, bike parade on the Colorado Riverfront Trail, wakeboarding parade, food, beer and more, imondiwakezone.com.
SEAN CURTIS AND THE DIVIDE, 7–11 p.m. Friday, July 3, parking lot party at Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, reservations 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
MEEKER RANGE CALL, Friday and Saturday, July 3–4, in Meeker, rodeo events, parade and fireworks, no concert or barn dance this year, social distancing requested, $10–$25, meekerrangecall.com.
STEPHEN WESLEY, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, reservations 628-4321, warehouse2565.com.
INDEPENDENCE DAY MASH-UP, 1–7 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E ½ Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series kickoff party and July Fourth celebration featuring Tim + Richard, Donny Morales, Coral Skye and John Statz, free, wine and food available for purchase from food trucks, families and dogs welcome, 985-0832, restorationvineyards.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4, Garfield Estates Vineyard & Winery, 3572 G Road, Palisade, facebook.com/TR970.
MARK RAMSEY AND VICTORIA, 6–9 p.m. Sunday, July 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, dinner show, warehouse2565.com.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, Charlie Dwellington’s patio, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity event with social distancing, masks encouraged until you are seated, 241-4010.