DESERT FLYER, 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
ORDINARY 2, 4–7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
UNION OF NONE, 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Thomas Waldo’s in Paonia, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
SAWYER BROWN, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., with The Tyler Rust Band, $25 general admission lawn seating, $45 premium seating, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER: THE MUSIC OF THE EAGLES, 7–9 p.m. Friday, July 30, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., Garden Groove Summer Concert, presented by Strive, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org/events.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita, during the Drink Beer for Rivers event that starts at 5 p.m., food trucks, 10% of sales from select pint glasses will be donated to Rivers Edge West, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
KSUHDILLA: RETURN OF THE CHEESE EDM NIGHT, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15, mesatheater.com.
“BRAVE,” (2012, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, July 30, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Hatfield Country Kickers, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, Lincoln Park, 910 N. 12th St., live music by From the Top, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
NICK CAROZZA AND JUSTIN G. RUSSELL JR. CHAMBER MUSIC CONCERTS, 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Love Recital Hall, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., Grand Junction; 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave., Montrose, oboe, piano, and double bass concert featuring works by Amy Beach, Camille Saint-Saëns and Russell Jr., guest vocalist Rebekah Nadel, free, facebook.com/nickcarozzamusic.
MONTROSE COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Friday and Saturday, July 30–31, Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center, Montrose, bull riding 7:30 p.m. Friday; rodeo 7:30 p.m. and dance 9 p.m. Saturday, montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com.
GARFIELD COUNTY FAIR AND RODEO, Friday through Sunday, July 30–Aug. 1, Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle,”Roaring into the ’20s” theme, concert with Arron Watson, Michael Ray and Chancey Williams 6:30 p.m. Friday, rodeo events, demolition derby, monster trucks, garfieldcountyfair.com.
THE GREATEST HITS OF FOREIGNER, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., The Greatest Hits of Foreigner on Tour featuring the multi-platinum rock act performing its greatest hits, tickets start at $57.50, TheAmpGJ.com, VIP packages at ForeignerOnline.com.
THE BOYS OF SUMMER, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, $25, restorationvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
THE BOX, 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Charlie Dwellington’s 103 N. First St., presented by Peach Street Revival with guests Zac Grant, Eric Gross, Sarah Aguilera, W.ILL, Lady Houston, Chenae Ramirez and DJ G$RL Party, doors open at 6 p.m., $10 cover, facebook.com/PeachStreetRevival.
FROM THE TOP, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 255-8500.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band.
STEVE POLTZ, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Poulos Park in Paonia, rockin’ countrified folk, part of the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show, tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
THE REAL DEAL, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
EVIL WOMAN: ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA TRIBUTE, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, $45–$50, utetheater.com, 970-665-6569.
DAVID STARR, 6–8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 3888 27 1/2 Road, Americana music in the free St. Matthew’s Concert Series on the lawn, stmatthewsgj.org.
“PERSIAN PALACE POISONING” MYSTERY DESSERT THEATER, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Clifton Christian Church, 3241 F 1/4 Road, Clifton, audience members become suspects and investigators in this event presented by Mesa Murder Mystery, ticket $5, 434-7392.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., on the patio, take an instrument, 241-4010.
CO-OP, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12, rock band with guests Hillbilly Riot, mesatheater.com.
SHAKEY GRAVES, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., with guest Tré Burt, $35–$45, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
TRACY BYRD, 7:30–11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, outside show with guest Braydon Zink, $30, tickets at warehouse2565.com.
LOUIE & THE LIZARDS, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., funky jam rock band in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
HEYDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Fourth and Main streets, during the Market on Main, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
THE GUNNY SONS, 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
FYAC SPLASH BASH, 4–7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, Fruita Community Center Outdoor Pool, 324 N. Coulson St., Fruita, students in sixth–12th grade welcome to the end of summer Splash Bash, free barbecue, yard games, snow cones, swimming and music, facebook.com/fruitaparksandrec.