SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8–11 p.m. Friday, July 31, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free, warehouse2565.com.
TIM + RICHARD, 9 p.m. Friday, July 31, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
UNDERØATH: ØBSERVATORY LIVE STREAM DIGITAL CONCERT SERIES, 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., featuring They’re Only Chasing Safety, $15–$149, mesatheater.com.
UNION OF NONE, 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, Wingers Bar and Pool Hall, 3225 I-70 Business Loop No. A12, Clifton, facebook.com/Wingers-Bar-and-Pool-Hall-383056192415459.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 31, Pressed, 392 W. Third St., Palisade, take a chair to sit on the lawn, facebook.com/pressed.palisade.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, July 31, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., from the Troy Douglas Band, limited capacity and social distancing show, 241-8411.
“JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (2019), Glade Park Movies Under the Star, Friday, July 31, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., live entertainment 7–8 p.m. with Double Take Band, movie starts at dusk, hayrides, door prize drawings, take a lawn chair and dress for the cooler weather, glade-park.com/movies-under-the-stars.html.
GERRY GOODMAN BAND, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Mesa Community Center, 48973 KE Road, Mesa, Music in Mesa series, mesacommunityclub.org.
AJ FULLERTON, 2–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, free show by roots, rock and blues artist, limited capacity event, reservations at restorationvineyards.com.
ReFIND ART FESTIVAL, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Grand Mesa Art Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, showcasing more than 150 unique, repurposed and reinvented and reimagined pieces by local crafters and artisans, beer/wine garden, food vendor, and music, COVID-19 guidelines in place, grandmesaartscenter.com.
“FAMILY AFFAIR,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, Paradise Theater, 215 Grand Ave., Paonia, staged reading of the award-winning short play by Albi Gorn, Q&A to follow with the playwright, $15–$18, very limited tickets, paradiseofpaonia.com.
TUESDAY BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., reduced capacity and social distancing, 241-4010.
MORGAN CROUSE & SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the courtyard near Grand Junction Convention Center, entertainment during the Market on Main, downtowngj.org.