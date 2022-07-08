DON McLEAN: 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF AMERICAN PIE, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $17–$123, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
JEANNINE RENEE, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series happens Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.ELLEN STAPENHORST, 5–7 p.m. Friday, July 8, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
YOU KNEW ME WHEN, 6–9 p.m. Friday, July 8, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
TIFFANY CHRISTOPHER, 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
WOOD BELLY, 7–10 p.m. Friday, July 8, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
ADAM AGEE AND JON SOUSA, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, a night of Irish music, $20, healthyrhythm.net.
THE DELTAZ, 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/blues band, cruisersgj.com.
WOWZERS, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, with Middle Men and Slightly Punk, $7 cover includes first drink, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
JOEY ROWLAND AND THE LOST JUNCTION BAND, 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, free show, warehouse2565.com.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Friday, July 8, Foam & Folly Brewing, 330 Second St., local band plays the brewery’s first live music show, facebook.com/foamandfolly.
THE ROOKIES, Friday, July 8, Enzo’s Ristoranto Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/jerryschaeffer
ART OPENING RECEPTION, 4–6 p.m. Friday, July 8, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, introducing Phillip Berghauser “Moments in Time” and David Daniels “Woodscapes,” on display in The Starr Family Gallery through Aug. 15, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
“SING 2”, move starts at dusk, Friday, July 8, Lincoln Park, Movies in the Park, movie postponed from June, facebook.com/moviesintheparkgj.
“HOME,” (2015) rated PG, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, July 8, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, Glade Park Movies Under the Stars with volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
MOVIE NIGHT, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Redlands United Methodist Church, 527 Village Way, family-friendly fun night with tacos, games and Disney’s “Encanto,” 970-210-8084.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, Lincoln Park, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, paired with the Movies in the Park event, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
NIGHTVISION: PERSEVERANCE, gates open 1 p.m., first act 4:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 8–9, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, Christian music festival with headliners Crowder on Friday and Jeremy Camp on Saturday, featuring Young Escape, Austin French, Mac Powell, Danny Gokey, Social Club Misfits, I Am They, We Are Messenger, Cory Asbury and speakers Greg Laurie and David Nasser, emcee comedian Nazareth and carnival, tickets $40 per person per day or $75 both days, VIP tickets available, tickets cost more at the gate; carnival wristband tickets $15, eventbrite.com.
CHRIS KOLTAK, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at www.exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
RED HIGH ROLLERS, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
TOKYO MANDY, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., EDM show with Wyze and Illuminsati, $9, mesatheater.com.
TRISTON MAREZ, 8–11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest Joey Rowland, warehouse2565.com.
THE MAGGIE VALLEY BAND, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock/folk from Asheville, North Carolina, cruisersgj.com.
NICK SANCHEZ AND SOLE AGGRESSION, doors 8 p.m., show 9–11 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $5 cover charge, ages 21 and older, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
BROTHERS BREW, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., guitarists/singer/songwriters Cole Helman and Mookie McFierson play eclectic, rocking’ acoustic music, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Bookcliff Vineyard and Tasting Room, 670 39 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
“FAREWELL AMOR,” doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, July 9, Wells Fargo Bank Courtyard, 359 Main St., Recent Release series in Junktown Cinema Club’s Cinema Summer Series, featuring classic, independent, international and local films, take a chair, series continues Saturdays through Aug. 6, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
ROAST BATTLE, 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Gemini Beer, 640 White Ave., presented by Joke Junction, roast battle to crown a local comic the “Roast champion,” $10, tickets at eventbrite.com facebook.com/GeminiBeerCompany
CAVALCADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
METAMOOCIL MOUNTAIN BOYS, 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Summer Concert Series, donations accepted, pioneertown.org/concerts.
CULTURA DURANGUENSE, 6–11 p.m. Sunday, July 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with Montez de Durango and Patrulla 81, tickets at livetixshow.com.
NEVER COME DOWN, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Sunday, July 10, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., KAFM Radio Room Concert Series, $20, kafmcommunityradio.org.
TROY DOUGLAS DUO, 5–8 p.m. Monday, July 11, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., facebook.com/The-Troy-Douglas-Band-785622218230790.
PIT STOP HOUSE CONCERT FEATURING DANIEL BOLING, 7 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2873 Zami Drive, balladeer/songwriter in a house concert, take a chair for the outdoor concert, $10 donation, pitstopconcerts@gmail.com
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on The Remade in Misery Tour with From Ashes to New, Rain City Drive and Wolves at the Gate, $22–$27, mesatheater.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 970-241-4010.
MESA COUNTY FAIR, Tuesday through Saturday, July 12–16, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, free daily shows, Military Day on July 13 featuring Kris “Tanto” Paronto, bull riding July 14, rodeo July 15, monster truck shows July 16, mesacountyfair.com.
TWISTED INSANE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $16–$19, mesatheater.com.
SHAKEY GRAVES, gates 7 p.m., show 8–11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., stripped-down folk rock act, $30–$60, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
COWBOY JUNKIES, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., $29–$49, folk, blues and rock, $29–$49, tickets at sandstoneconcerts.com.
TIFFANY CHRISTOPHER, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, singer/songwriter in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
AS I LAY DYING, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., on the Two Decades of Destruction tour, $33, mesatheater.com.
GRAND JUNCTION CENTENNIAL BAND, 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Long Family Park, 3117 F Road, facebook.com/Grandjunctioncentennialband.
THE BREWERY COMEDY TOUR AT EDGEWATER, 7–8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Edgewater Brewing, 905 Struthers Ave., $14, tickets at eventbrite.com.