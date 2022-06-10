EVERCLEAR: 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR, gates 6 p.m., show 7–10:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., guests Fastball and The Nixons, $30–$45, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
GERRY GOODMAN, 9:30 p.m.–1 a.m. Friday, June 10, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, local rock, cruisersgj.com.
HELEN HIGHWATER & TIM VEAZEY, 5–7 p.m. Friday, June 10, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
FIRST CLASS TRAILER TRASH PARTY, 8:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with Sean Moon Band, warehouse2565.com.
DONNY MORALES, 6–9 p.m. Friday, June 10, Centennial Plaza in Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
BELL CREEK BAND, 8 p.m.–midnight Friday, June 10, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, bellcreekband.com.
THE GUNNY SON, 6–9 p.m. Friday, June 10, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
JACKIE VENSON, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
THE MISSOURADO SONGWRITER TOUR, 7–10 p.m. Friday, June 10, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, Missouri songwriters/multi-instrumentalists Jason Heeter, Deuce Denninger, Rocky Tallent and Evan Farris touring to promote their new music and perform an eclectic mix of Americana, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
“SOUL,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, June 10, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, movie rated PG, pre-movie activities include volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and entertainment, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, multiple food options, live local music, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS & ROOTS FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, June 10–12, Riverbend Park in Palisade, nonstop bluegrass music, artisan vendors, agricultural tours, tastings and more, $165 for a three-day pass, single day $45–$65, palisademusic.com.
CIRQUE MA’CEO EQUESTRIAN ARTS, 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S Highway 50, mezzanine tickets $35 for adults, $20 for children, VIP tickets $55–$60, cirquemaceo.com.
“DISNEY FROZEN JR.,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 10–11, Wednesday through Saturday, June 15–18, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11 and June 18, and Sunday, June 12, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, based on the Disney film, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 970-249-7838.
GRAND JUNCTION ROCKESTRA: JUST EPIC MUSIC, Saturday, June 11, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., doors open 6 p.m., The Oxymorons at 6:45 p.m., Rockestra at 7:30 p.m., $20–$45, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
ZAC GRANT, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards, restorationvineyards.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Enzo’s Italian Restaurant, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/From-The-Top-103389211240608.
STRAY GRASS, 7–10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, straygrasscolorado.com.
SOUTHSIDE HIGHWAY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, warehouse2565.com.
CENTER STAGE AT THE FORT MUSIC SERIES KICK-OFF, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Fort Uncompahgre, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, outdoor concert by Donny Morales, wine, beer, hard cider, non-alcoholic beverages and food available to purchase, take a chair, 970-874-8349.
REFIND ART FESTIVAL, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Grand Mesa Arts and Event Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, repurposed, refurbished and reimagined art, furniture, housewares, clothing outdoor items and more recreated by local artists, in the parking lot and theater, beer an wine garden, food, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
A FINAL FAREWELL, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Inspire Dance Company Spring Recital, $12–$16, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DINOSAUR DAY, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Dinosaur Journey, 550 Jurassic Court, Fruita, celebrate everything dinosaur, booths, activities and more, 970-242-0971, museumofwesternco.com/dinosaur-day/.
BLACK TIE & BOOTS GALA: AN ELEGANT EVENING UNDER THE STARS, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11, outdoor gala on the grass at the Colorado Mesa University Alumni Field, live and silent auctions, dinner and dancing to music by Soul School, proceeds support HopeWest’s programs, tickets at hopewestco.org/special-events.
FRUITA FARMERS MARKET, 8:30 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 11, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita, weekly market featuring local vendors, handmade crafts, ready-to-eat food, local artists, music and more, happens Saturdays through Oct. 29, fruitachamber.org/fruita-farmers-market.
CAVALACADE’S MONTHLY VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, $5–$10, tickets at 970tix.com.
JURASSIC PANCAKE DAY AND FUN FEST, 8 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 11, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, hosted by Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction, live entertainment, silent auction, games for kids, all-you-can-eat breakfast featuring pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice, pancake decorating station, tickets $6, ages 12 and younger free, proceeds go to nonprofit organizations that help children, tickets at kiwanis-GJ.org.
DAWN AND HAWKES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Sunday, June 12, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., Radio Room Concert Series featuring the duo, $20, tickets at kafmcommunityradio.org.
GRAND MESA BRASS BAND, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, Summer Concert Series, donations accepted, pioneertown.org/concerts.
STURTZ, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, sturtzmusic.com.
MIDSUMMER CELEBRATION, 4–7 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Hawthorne Park, hosted by Swedes of the Grand Valley featuring music, dancing, potluck of Swedish foods, RSVP 970-241-2945.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS & ROOTS PADDLEBOARD REGATTA, 2–5 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Riverbed Park in Palisade, float to the bluegrass festival presented by Paddleboard Adventure Co. and Sing Up the Sun, purchase a ticket for the 10-person float along or join on an individual paddle board, dress in costume to win prizes, tickets at paddleboardadventurecompany.com, 970-846-5926.
ZZ TOP, gates 7 p.m., show 8–10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., in support of the “Raw” album and documentary “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas,” tickets $52–$92, ticketmaster.com, theampgj.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
TERRY NASH & PEGGY MALONE, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, free Live Music Series event featuring Cowboy Poet Terry Nash and singer Peggy Malone, take a lawn chair, 970-874-8349, facebook.com/uncompaghre/?ref=page_internal.
BOZ SCAGGS, 7:30–10 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., blues artist on Out of the Blues Tour, tickets $35–$75, ticketmaster.com.
THE RAGETONES, 7 p.m. June 15, The Middle, 552 Main St., alternative band, $5 minimum at the door, substance free and safe environment for everyone, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
INGRID JENSEN, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, Robinson Theatre, Moss Performing Arts Center, Colorado Mesa University, 1221 N. 12th St., guest trumpet player joins the Jazztopia Faculty (Joe Anderies on saxophone, Sean Flanigan on brass, Tim Fox on piano, Tim Emmons on bass and Darin Kamstra on drums) and the Western Colorado Jazz Orchestra, $20 adults, $5 students, tickets at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
HEYDAY, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, modern rock/pop in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
THE BREWERY COMEDY TOUR AT EDGEWATER, 7–8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., $15 in advance, $20 at the door, tickets at eventbrite.com.
MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: SHAKESPEARE SUMMER SERIES 2022, doors 6 p.m., play 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., tickets $20 at https://buff.ly/3LlIK2V; also at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., presented by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, RSVP at facebook.com/SummerShakespeareSeries.