DEAD COWBOYZ, 7 p.m. June 11, Triple Tree Tavern, 201 Second St., Clifton, facebook.com/Triple-Tree-Tavern-115764786935019.
DOUBLE WIDE ’90s COUNTRY PARTY, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, The Talent Show Tour, $15–$25, tickets at eventbrite.com, warehouse2565.com.
GARY RUSSELL BAND, 6 p.m. Friday, June 11, Meeker Farmers Market, 555 Main St., Meeker, live music in the MeekerPalooza Concert Series, beer garden and other activities, facebook.com/GaryRussellBandGJ.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Friday, June 11, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
HAPPY HOUR, 5–7 p.m. Friday, June 11, Sage Alley, behind the Blue Sage Center for Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, opening night featuring local music and art, bluesage.org.
GOODMAN BAND, 9 p.m. Friday, June 11, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, live music by From the Top (Thomasina Russell and Terry Flanagan), beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
PALISADE BLUEGRASS BASH, Friday and Saturday, June 11–12, at venues in Palisade, lineup for Friday, June 11: Elk Range, 3–4:30 p.m., Palisade Brewery; BBQ (Bud, Bettina V, and Quinten, 3:30–5 p.m., The Livery; Stray Grass, 7–10 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; Elle Michelle, 7–10 p.m., Palisade Brewery; The River Arkansas, 8:30–10:30 p.m., Pressed; All Star Jam hosted by the Blooming Onion String Band, 11 p.m.–1 a.m., The Livery. Lineup for Saturday, June 12: Elle Michelle’s Grateful Holler, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., Pressed; Danny, noon–1:30 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; The Gunny Sons, 2–3:30 p.m., The Livery; Bettina V, 2–4 p.m. Palisade Brewery; Still House String Band, 4–6 p.m., Pressed; The River Arkansas, 6–8 p.m., Talbott’s Taproom; Chicken Wire Empire, 7–10 p.m., Palisade Brewery; Black River Revue, 8–10:30 p.m., Pressed; All Star Jam hosted by the Blooming Onion String Band, 11 p.m.–1 a.m., The Livery. Info: palisadebluegrass.com facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
BLOOD BROTHERS FOUNDATION FUNDRAISER, June 11–13, 3170 N. I-70 Frontage Road, desert off-road family fundraiser, races, trail rides, music and more, June 11 music lineup: John Garriques, 6 p.m.; Suckafish, 7–8:30 p.m.; Union Of None, 9–10:30 p.m.; light show, 11 p.m. June 12 music lineup: StrayGrass, 7–8:30 p.m.; Zolopht, 9–10:30 p.m.; light show, 11 p.m. Schedule and info: bloodbrothersfoundation.org and facebook.com/events/201761931712530.
MUSICAL STORIES WITH THE SYMPHONY, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., Grand Junction Symphony Orchestra performs a fun and narrated concert featuring Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf” and other wonderful family-friendly works by favorite composers, take a picnic and chairs/blankets, no alcohol permitted, free, gjso.org.
RAGEBOT: EDM NIGHT, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., Saturday, June 12, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15, mesatheater.com.
BONNIE PAINE & BRIDGET LAW, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Poulos Park, 217 Grand Ave., Paonia, strings/vocals duo in the Live Music Still Soothes the Soul Series, tickets $25 in advance, $30 day of show, tickets at paradiseofpaonia.com.
SUGAH STICK, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
MARK WILLS, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $25, warehouse2565.com.
CIMARRON, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/cruisersbar.
PUNK SHOW, doors 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., with Nude Dude, Deaths Lope, Night Whip and Aware, facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
DAVID BOOKER, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, with his friend Dave and his new bass, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
VALLEY CURSE WITH CREPE GIRL, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, indie rock and dream pop, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
REFIND ART FESTIVAL, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 E. Main St., Cedaredge, in the parking lot and theatre, furniture, housewares, jewelry, outdoor items and more recreated by local artists, beer and wine garden street tacos, music, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
CAVALCADE’S IN PERSON VARIETY SHOW, 7:30–9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Fruita United Methodist Church, 405 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, music, short films, local poets and more, tickets $10 adults, $5 students, at 970tix.com, 260-5413, facebook.com/cavalcade.fruita.
“ConfiDANCE,” 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., Inspire Dance Company Spring Recital, tickets $15, at ticketmaster.com.
HIGHBALLS & HANDBAGS, 4–7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horizon Drive, a girls-night-out vintage ’50s style fundraising event hosted by St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, benefits The Sister Michel Patient Compassion Fund, new and gently used high-end name-brand handbags available for purchase and silent auction, highball cocktails, appetizers and raffle drawings, $40 tickets at cbo.io/tickets/smhf/tix, 298-2478.
MOTORS & MIMOSAS CAR SHOW, 9:30 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, Red Fox Cellars, 695 36 Road, Unit C, Palisade, music, wine, facebook.com/events/1807600529420779.
B.A.D. RIDE POKER RUN, registration 9 a.m., last rider out at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 12, Eagles Lodge, Bikers Against Diabetes event to benefit diabetes education at Community Hospital, coffee and doughnuts at registration, stops include Wagon Wheel, Wild Horse Roadhouse, Triple Tree Tavern, The Elks Lodge and Eagles Lodge, party features music by Walker-Goodman blues, raffles, prizes, silent auction, cost is $20 drivers, $10 passengers, additional poker hands $5, eagleriders595@gmail.com.
CARLOS MENCIA, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., comedian, $29–$49, ticketmaster.com.
TRADITIONAL MIDSUMMER CELEBRATION, 2–6 p.m. Sunday, June 13, Hawthorne Park south shelter, between Gunnison and Hill avenues and Fourth and Fifth streets, hosted by Swedes of the Grand Valley, take a dish to share, lemonade and water provided, RSVP to 241-2945.
EXIT 42, gates open 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, on the lawn at Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, honky-tonk country rock in the Music in the Grapevines concert series presented by The Art Center Guild, take a chair and a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, no outside adult beverages, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, tickets at artcenterguild.org, 985-1015.
ACOUSTIC/BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/Mensch.Official.
CODY CANADA & THE DEPARTED, 8–11 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15–$25, tickets at eventbrite.com, warehouse2565.com.
JAZZTOPIA JAZZ WORKSHOP CONCERT, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, Colorado Mesa University, on the quad between the Moss Performing Arts Center and Tomlinson Library, take a chair or blanket, jazz music performed by Sean Flanigan, Tim Emmons, Darin Kamstra, Tim Fox and Joe Anderies, free donations accepted for CMU music scholarships.
SOUL HABIT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., funk, rock, soul at the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/TR970/.
BLUES JUNCTION, 7–10 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., fun blues music, 241-4010.
THE BROTHERS, 6–9 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, jazz trio in the Thursday Patio Music Series, utetheater.com.
GRAND JUNCTION SUMMER CARNIVAL, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, open daily through June 27, tickets at innovativeticketing.com/Events/Detail.