RALPH DINOSAUR, 7 p.m. Friday, June 17, Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, 641 Struthers Ave., first concert in the 2022 Garden Groove Concert Series, $20, tickets at strivecolorado.org.
SOUTHERN FRYED, 8:30–11:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, high-energy country from Cheyenne, Wyoming, free show, warehouse2565.com.
SEAN HARRISON, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series happens Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
BEAU AKERS, 5–7 p.m. Friday, June 17, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
UNION OF NONE, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
JONIVAN JONES, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, a night of raw Americana, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
GOODMAN BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
TWISTED PINE, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
NICK PASSEY & ARIA DARLING, 7–10 p.m.Friday, June 17, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
DAVE MENSCH, 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rock from Durango, cruisersgj.com.
DAVID LANDAU, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., comedian with Maxwell Hughes formerly of the Lumineers, $35, mesatheater.com.
“SING 2”, dusk Friday, June 17, Lincoln Park, Movies in the Park outdoor movie series, facebook.com/moviesintheparkgj.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, Lincoln Park, multiple food options, music by From the Top, beer and wine, family fun, facebook.com/GrandValleyFoodTrucks.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS STATE SUMMER GAMES, Friday through Sunday, June 17–19, Colorado Mesa University, Opening Ceremonies 7:15 p.m. Friday at Suplizio Field, events include soccer, track and field, swimming, powerlifting, specialolympicsco.org/event/statesummergames/.
SOLSTICE FESTIVAL, Friday and Saturday, June 17–18, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 45, Rangely, solo music presentations, group sound making and general jams, ceremonies at sunset Friday and dawn and noon Saturday; Native Colorado music by Leon Littlebird and Lisa Ann White, 8 p.m. June 18, $25 inside, $10 outside, tanksounds.org.
“DISNEY FROZEN JR.,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 17–18, and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Magic Circle Players, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose, based on the Disney film, tickets at magiccircleplayers.com, 970-249-7838.
STRAWBERRY DAYS FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, June 17–19, Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, parade, arts and crafts show, live music and entertainment, glenwoodchamber.com/strawberry-days.
A.J. FULLERTON & JAKE FRIEL, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs, enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
WARD DAVIS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $10–$25, mesatheater.com.
JOSH WARD, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, Texas country, warehouse2565.com.
JEFF WOLD, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
EXIT 42, 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Grande River Vineyards, 787 Grande River Drive, Palisade, gate opens at 5:30 p.m., Live in the Grapevines Summer Concert with guests The Violet Pines, benefits Colorado Discover Ability, take a chair or blanket, burgers and brats on the grill, wines available to purchase, no outside food or drinks, granderivervineyards.com/live-in-the-grapevines.
MIGUEL ESPINOZA FLAMENCO FUSION, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, a twist of flamenco, jazz, Cuban and classical Indian musical forms, with guest Grammy-nominated vibraphonist Dave Hagedorn, $20 healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
DROPOUT KINGS, doors 8 p.m., show 9 p.m.–midnight Saturday, June 18, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., ages 21 and older, $10, tickets at https://bit.ly/3xr663r.
TAKE PART IN ART, 9 a.m.–noon Saturday, June 18, Lincoln Park Barn, outdoor expo featuring a creative exploration of what the Grand Valley offers, hands-on artistic experiences and demonstrations; live performances, learn about organizations, guilds, clubs and societies, pick up a Passport to Art to be entered to prizes, gjparksandrec.org.
“REAR WINDOW,” doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, June 18, in the outdoor GJ Shift Space, 702 Main St., Junktown Cinema Club’s Indie Film Series take a chair, series continues on Saturdays, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
RON WHITE, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, $35–$85, tickets at ticketmaster.com.
REIMAGINE: TEDxGRAND JUNCTION, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., presenters from all walks of life, tickets $39 at ticketmaster.com.
THE NORTH FORK COMMUNITY FAIR, noon–8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Paonia Town Park, hosted by Colorado Farm and Food Alliance and The Learning Council featuring music by You Knew Me When, Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears, Muaka Aloha, Hard Pressed, Samuel Heart and the Solar Brothers, local vendors, the Drink Local Station with local wine, beer and cider, food trucks and community groups, ColoFarmFood.org.
GERRY GOODMAN, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
JUNETEENTH: FREEDOM DAY CELEBRATION, 3–5 p.m. Sunday, June 19, Lincoln Park, hosted by Black Citizens & Friends features pop-up history museum, keynote speaker, community program, food trucks, Josephine Taylor Dickey Teacher Appreciation Award presentation and more, blackcitizensandfriends.com.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
DAVE MENSCH, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
FULL DRAW FILM TOUR, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., bowhunting on the big screen, $10–$20, mesatheater.com.
OUTDOOR STAGE EVENT, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, free Live Music Series event featuring TBD, take a lawn chair, 970-874-8349, facebook.com/uncompaghre/?ref=page_internal.
EXIT 42, gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Two Rivers Winery, 2087 Broadway, country rock in the Music in the Grapevines Concert Series, take a picnic, wine available to purchase by the glass or bottle, $15 in advance, $20 at the gate, proceeds benefit the Art Center Guild, tickets at artcenterguild.org.
MARCHFOURTH, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$35, mesatheater.com.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
JEREMY GARRETT BLUEGRASS BAND, 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave. Palisade, on the River Wild Tour, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
YAK ATTACK, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, progressive jazz/jamband in the Thursday Night Concert Series, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.
TIM + RICHARD, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, Avalon Rooftop, 645 Main St., facebook.com/TR970.
MARKET ON MAIN, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23–Sept. 8, downtown Main Street, downtowngj.org.