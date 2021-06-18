PECOS & THE ROOFTOPS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 18, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $12–$15, mesatheater.com.
JOE ALAN, 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, free outdoor Summer Concert Series, take a lawn chair, 856-9195, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
CURTIS GRIMES, 8–11 p.m. Friday, June 18, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, with guest the Sean Moon Band, $15, tickets at eventbrite.com, warehouse2565.com.
JOSH HOYER & SOUL COLOSSAL, 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, $15, restorationvineyards.com.
THE KNOW BODIES, 9 p.m. Friday, June 18, Wingers Bar, 3225 I-70 Business Loop, Clifton, facebook.com/wingersbarpoolhall.
MARK BERENSON, 6:45–9:45 p.m. Friday, June 18, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
ARTICLE 15, 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, Mutual Friends, 429 Colorado Ave., anarcho punk band from Taos, New Mexico, with Moonfarmer and Overexposure, $10 at the door, facebook.com/mutualfriends.gj.
“GREASE” (1978, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under The Stars, grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk on Friday, June 18, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Rick Mancuso & The Fyvestar Band, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
“WONDER WOMAN” (2017, rated PG-13), Summer Cinema Series, gates open 7:40 p.m., show 8:40 p.m. Friday, June 18, former Sutherland’s parking lot at Mesa Mall, vehicle is required to enter, tune radio to designated frequently for audio, number of vehicles limited, event registration required to enter, entry fee is canned food items to go to Community Food Bank, popcorn vendor on site, registration at shopmesamall.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, Reed Park, 250 S. Elm St., Fruita., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
COMEDY IN THE VINES, 7–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18–19, Mesa Park Vineyards, 3321 C Road, Palisade, nationally-recognized comedians travel the country tasting local wine and making new fans in the new comedy circuit, limited parking, take lawn chairs, wine, cider and water available to purchase, food truck on site, $25, tickets at 970tix.com, 628-9113.
THE GUNNY SONS, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153. N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany.
JAH SUN & THE RISING TIDE, 7–11 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, hip-hop, reggae and dancehall beats at the Corona Beach Party, warehouse2565.com.
JOHN STATZ, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, folk/Americana music on the Out West Tour, facebook.com/palisadebrewingco.
GLASS CASES, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, take a camp chair, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
TIM + RICHARD, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
HAVEN EFFECT DUO, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Enzo’s Ristrante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, facebook.com/HAVENEFFECT.
TAKE PART IN ART FREE EXPO, 9 a.m.–noon, Saturday, June 19, outside of Lincoln Park Barn, explore creative organizations in the Grand Valley, see demonstrations, performances, art projects, make and take musical instruments, participate in the Passport to Art for a chance to win prizes, 254-3866, lorieg@gjcity.org.
“DRAGON SOLDIERS,” doors 6 p.m., film 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., screening of film directed by Fruita Monument High School graduate Hank Braxtan, filmed in the Grand Junction area, Q&A with the director and cast at 8:30 p.m., Rooftop Afterparty 9 p.m., fundraiser for the Avalon Theatre Foundation, $20 adults, $10 students, tickets at ticketmaster.com; Rooftop Party $15, tickets at 263-5700.
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: ANOTHER STEP TOWARD UNITY, 4–8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Lincoln Park, popup art educational pieces, food trucks, speaker psychologist/author Jymi Bond, awards presented.
SARAH’S HOME FREEDOM RUN, 7:30 a.m. June 19, Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave., a 5K run and a family-friendly 2K walk, live music, food trucks, slip ’n’ slide, yard games and booths with fun for all ages, door prizes, benefits the faith-based residential home on the Front Range for girls rescued from sex trafficking, sarahshome.us/freedom-run.
SUNSET SATURDAY AT BOOKCLIFF VINEYARDS , 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 19, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade, wine tasting and food trucks onsite, watch the sun set in the vines, wine and food available to purchase, bocce ball available, take chairs, bookcliffvineyards.com, 261-0071.
STEEL PANTHER, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $35, mesatheater.com.
FROM THE TOP, 6–9 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano, 707 Horizon Drive, Terry Flanagan and Thomasina Russell, 255-8500.
RODEO CONCERT, doors open 1 p.m. Sunday, June 20, Mesa County Fairgrounds, 2785 U.S. Highway 50, with performances by La Maquinaria Norton, La Fiera de Ojinaga, Los Pescadores del Rio Concos and Furia del Bravo, $60, tickets at ticketon.co/a6dd2, 800-668-8080
101st ARMY BAND, 6 p.m. Monday, June 21, Montrose Pavilion Events Center and Botanical Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Road, Montrose, free concert of patriotic music, take a chair and snacks, 101starmyband.com/events.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 21, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
ACOUSTIC/BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., on the patio, take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
FLYING LEGENDS OF VICTORY TOUR, on display June 22–27, Commemorative Air Force Rocky Mountain Wing, 780 Heritage Way, ground tours, flights and more, tickets at azcaf.org/location/grand-junction-co-tour-stop, facebook.com/warbird.rides.
FRANK BREGAR ORCHESTRA, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., big band sound in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, 858-0360.
UNION OF NONE, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., Colorado Ave., facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
COMMUNITY CONCERTS OF THE GRAND VALLEY KICK OFF PARTY, 4–7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St., purchase season tickets and tour the facility, communityconcertsgrandvalley.org, 243-1979.
COUNTRY JAM, June 24–26, Country Jam Ranch in Mack, headliners Luke Combs, Toby Keith and Carrie Underwood, general admission passes, VIP passes, reserved seating, Skybox & Country Club add-ons, camping, parking and shuttle tickets at ticketmaster.com, facebook.com/CountryJamColorado.