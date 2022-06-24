TRAINWRECK, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, The Reckless Roadhouse, 424 Minter Ave., De Beque, with guests, facebook.com/Recklessroadhouse.
ADDIE TONIC, 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, Orchard Mesa Cruisers, 2692 U.S. Highway 50, alternative rock band from Denver, guest Sarah Aguilera, facebook.com/ValiantHeartProductions.
FAITH ELIZA, 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., singer/songwriter, $20, facebook.com/kafm.communityradio.
NINETY PERCENT ’90S, 7–11 p.m. Friday, June 24, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, acoustic cover band with best/worst hits from the 1990s, warehouse2565.com.
JACK MOSLEY, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, Grand Mesa Arts & Events Center, 195 W. Main St., Cedaredge, Outdoor Summer Concert Series happens Fridays through Sept. 2, take a lawn chair, full service bar, facebook.com/grandmesaartscenter.
JEANINE RENEE, 5–7 p.m. Friday, June 24, Blue Sage Center for the Arts, 226 Grand Ave., Paonia, music during the Sage Alley Happy Hour, bluesage.org.
SARA JEAN KELLEY, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
ZAC GRANT, 6–9 p.m. Friday, June 24, Centennial Plaza, Montrose, San Juan Brews Block 64 Summer Music Series with food trucks and vendor booths, facebook.com/sanjuanbrews.
DESERT FLYER BAND, 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, Koko’s Tavern, 152 S. Mesa St., Fruita, facebook.com/KoKosTavern.
UNION OF NONE, 7 p.m. Friday, June 24, Copper Club Brewing Co., 153 N. Mulberry St., Fruita, facebook.com/CopperClubBrewingCompany/timeline?ref=page_internal.
GASOLINE LOLLIPOPS, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, Big B’s Delicious Orchards, 39126 Colorado Highway 133, Paonia, Pickin’ Productions Friday Night Live, bigbs.com.
SOUL HABIT, 7–10 p.m. Friday, June 24, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, free concert series hosted by Palisade Brewing and 4th Street Music, straygrasscolorado.com.
EDDIE 9V, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, Ute Theater, 132 E. Fourth St., Rifle, rock blues guitarist, utetheater.com.
ADAM PAULSON, 4–7 p.m. Friday, June 24, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F ¼ Road, Palisade, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
CREPE GIRL, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., with The Lip, $12, mesatheater.com.
COUNTRY JAM, continues Friday and Saturday, June 24–25, Country Jam Ranch in Mack, healdiners Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw, lineup includes Riley Green, Chris Lane, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lonestar, Blanco Brown, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Jordan Rowe, Tyler Braden, Six-String Soldiers, tickets at countryjam.com.
FRUITA FOURTH FRIDAY, Friday, June 24, Mulberry Street in Fruita, an art adventure with music, food, drink and community art, facebook.com/Fruita-Fourth-Friday-442073789201772.
“THE KARATE KID,” Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, concession stand opens 5:30 p.m., grill opens 6 p.m., movie at dusk Friday, June 24, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, movie rated PG (1984), pre-movie volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and entertainment from Rick Mancuso and The Fyvestar Band, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies.
COLORADO LAVENDER FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, June 24–26, self-guided farm tours on Friday in the Grand Valley and North Fork Valley, $90–$95, includes lunch; Festival in Riverbed Park 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Palisade, featuring, booths, crafts, seminars, classes, live music, take a chair, $5 admission; free self guided tours in the Grand Valley and North Fork Valley, maps available at the Saturday festival, purchase tickets at eventbrite.com, coloradolavender.org.
NELSON RANGELL, 7–9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, by the pond at Azura Cellars and Gallery, 16764 Farmers Mine Road, Paonia, Blue Sage Concert Series concert featuring the contemporary jazz saxophonist and composer from Denver, individual tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of performance, season pass tickets $120, bluesage.org.
KENDALLITES, 1:30–3 p.m. or 3:30–5 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel Music Series, take a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy wine, music and food, no outside alcohol, reservations required at exploretock.com/restorationvineyards.
THE VIOLET PINES 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Talbott’s Cider Co., 3801 F 1/4 Road, Palisade, facebook.com/talbottsciderco.
STILL THEY RIDE: JOURNEY TRIBUTE, 7–11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $10, warehouse2565.com.
CODY JOE HODGES, doors 7 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose, a night of country music, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, healthyrhythmartgallery.bigcartel.com/category/concerts-gallery-events.
CEDAREDGE COMMUNITY BAND, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 25, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town Museum, 388 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge, outdoor concert in the Summer Concert Series, donations accepted, pioneertown.org/concerts.
HEYDAY, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., modern rock, facebook.com/HeyDayGJ.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Bookcliff Vineyards, 670 39 Road, Palisade, 970-260-0071.
SOLOHAWK, 7:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Cavalcade, 201 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, indie-folk duo Steve Faceman and Til Willis, $10, tickets at 970tix.com.
PENTAGRAM STRING BAND, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Cruisers Bar, 715 Horizon Drive, rockin’ bluegrass, cruisersgj.com.
RICKY BOBBY, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., facebook.com/thehellcatfury.
MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: SHAKESPEARE SUMMER SERIES 2022, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Edgewater Brewery, 905 Struthers Ave., presented by Geek Parties of the Grand Valley, RSVP at facebook.com/SummerShakespeareSeries.
“CLEO FROM 5 TO 7,” doors 8 p.m., film at sunset Saturday, June 25, in the outdoor GJ Shift Space, 702 Main St., Junktown Cinema Club’s Summer Cinema series, take a chair, junktowncinemaclub.org/events.
RIDE2ZERO, opening memorial ceremony 9:30 a.m., kickstands up 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, Vietnam War Memorial in Fruita, ride to the Veterans Memorial Park, by Deefield Park, north of Rifle, fundraiser for Smiling Goat Ranch, that offers no-cost therapeutic services to veterans, ride is to bring awareness to PTSD and veteran suicide, motorcycles and cars welcome, cost is $20 preregistration, $25 day of ride, coffee and donuts during registration, post-ride reception at the park with food truck, raffle for prizes and information booths, smilinggoatranch.com, 970-379-1383.
SHERWOOD PARK NEIGHBORHOOD BLOCK PARTY, 3–7 p.m. Saturday, June 25, First Christian Church, 1326 N. First St., free food, games, face painting, music by Out of Sanctuary with Kevin Keith Arensman, all ages welcome, 970-242-7204.
THE ALMAS/RATCHET DOLLS, 7–11 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., on the “Mama We’re Crazy Now” tour, facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
COLORADO SPRINGS CHILDREN’S CHORALE, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 26, The Tank Center for Sonic Arts, 233 County Road 45, Rangely, free concert featuring award-winning children’s chorale, tanksounds.org.
CEDAREDGE COMMUNITY BAND, 4 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Chapel of the Cross, Pioneer Town, Cedaredge, Summer Concert Series outdoor concert, admission by donation, pioneertown.org/concerts.
PADDLE WITH PRIDE FLOAT, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, Palisade Rim trailhead to Riverbend Park in Palisade, hosted by Paddleboard Adventure Co. with after party featuring live music, performances, food, drinks and games, rent equipment or bring your own, paddleboardadventurecompany.com, 970-846-5926.
TROY DOUGLAS BAND, 5–8 p.m. Monday, June 27, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., 970-241-8411.
THE TUESDAY JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, 241-4010.
LIZZIE PLOTKIN & NATALIE SPEARS, gates open 5:30 p.m., show 6–7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail, 440 N. Palmer St., Delta, Center Stage at the Fort free Live Music Series event, take a lawn chair, 970-874-8349, facebook.com/uncompaghre/?ref=page_internal.
REDBUSH/NIGHT WHIP, 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/tworiverstaverngj.
THE EXPENDABLES, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $20–$25, mesatheater.com.
JAMES WILLIAMS, Wednesday, June 29, The Ale House, 2531 N. 12th St., acoustic show, facebook.com/JamesPapaBearWilliams.
SOUL HABIT, 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Ramblebine Brewing Co., 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/soulhabit.
KOLBY COOPER, 7–11 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $20, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND JUNCTION CENTENNIAL BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., Fruita, American classics, Thursday Night Concert Series, includes Fruita City Council Ice Cream Social, take a chair or blanket, fruita.org/parksrec.CIRQUE ITALIA: WATER CIRCUS, GOLD UNIT, 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 30–July 2, and Monday, July 4; 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2–3; and 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 2–3, under the White & Blue Big Top Tent at Mesa Mall, 2424 U.S. Highway 6&50, $10–$50, tickets at cirqueitalia.com.