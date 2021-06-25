THE VERVE PIPE, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $25–$30, mesatheater.com.
MICHAEL MORROW & THE CULPRITS, 8–11:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, Warehouse 25Sixty-five, 2565 American Way, rock from Colorado, warehouse2565.com.
GRAND VALLEY FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY, 5:30–8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25, St. Kathryn Cellars/Talon Winery, 785 Elberta Ave., live music, beer and wine, grandvalleyfoodtruckfridays.com, 261-8484.
“RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK,” (1981, rated PG), Glade Park Movies Under the Stars, grill opens 6 p.m., concession stand 5:30 p.m., movie at dusk, Friday, June 25, Glade Park Volunteer Fire Department, 16400 DS Road, Glade Park, volleyball, hay rides, corn hole, tether ball and pre-movie entertainment by Peggy Malone with Terry Nash, facebook.com/GladeParkMovies/.
COLORADO LAVENDER FESTIVAL, Friday through Sunday, June 25–27, festival is 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, June 26, in Riverbend Park, Palisade, other events include self-guided tours, workshops, winemakers dinner and more, tickets at 970tix.com, coloradolavender.org, 270-2294.
THE LONG RUN: COLORADO’S TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES, 8–11 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Warehouse 25Sixty-Five, 2565 American Way, $15, warehouse2565.com.
AARON LEWIS AND THE STATELINERS, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Avalon Theater, 645 Main St., outlaw country on the State I’m in Tour, tickets start at $49, ticketmaster.com.
JOSH BUNKER & DAVID MILLS, 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Restoration Vineyards, 3594 E 1/2 Road, Palisade, Band in the Barrel concert series, live music, wine and food trucks, reservations at restorationrvineyards.com, facebook.com/RestorationVineyards.
TIM + RICHARD, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Palisade Brewing Co., 200 Peach Ave., Palisade, facebook.com/TR970.
DROPOUT KINGS, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., $15–$18, mesatheater.com.
BRIAN AND TROY, 5–8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Bailey’s Lounge, Grand Vista Hotel, 2790 Crossroads Blvd., duo from the Troy Douglas Band, 241-8411.
STILL HOUSE STRING BAND, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 50, facebook.com/stillhousestringband.
JETMORE GOODMAN, 6–9 p.m. Saturday, June 26 and Thursday, July 1, Ramblebine Brewery, 457 Colorado Ave., facebook.com/ramblebinebrewing.
DAWN & HAWKES, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m., Saturday, June 26, KAFM Radio Room, 1310 Ute Ave., $20, tickets at kafmradio.org.
COMEDY SHOW, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26, Two Rivers Tavern, 539 Colorado Ave., $5, tworiverstaverngj.com.
MISTI DAWN, noon Sunday, June 27, Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50, facebook.com/monumentalbeerworks.
SUNDAY BRUNCH WITH THE SUNDAY MORNING ALL-STARS, 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27, Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., jazz and soul, $22 in advance, $25 at the door if available, brunch available to purchase, facebook.com/SundayMorningAllStars.
ACOUSTIC/BLUES JAM, 7–10 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, patio at Charlie Dwellington’s, 103 N. First St., take an instrument, wear a mask, 241-4010.
UNION OF NONE, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, Fifth and Main streets at the Market on Main, facebook.com/UnionOfNone.
CENTENNIAL BAND, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, Fruita Civic Center Park, 325 E. Aspen Ave., American classics in the Fruita Thursday Night Concert Series, take a blanket or lawn chair, Fruita City Council Ice Cream Social during the concert, 858-0360.
“STUDENT EXHIBITION” opens Thursday, July 1, Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., Palisade, featuring Boots Leigh, on display through Sept. 30, craiggallerypalisades.com, 216-0213.
MEEKER RANGE CALL, Thursday through Sunday, July 1–4, in Meeker, Meeker Pageant July 1; vendors, rodeo, motocross and barn dance July 2; vendors, rodeo events, concert and barn dance July 3; vendors, pancake breakfast, 5K, basketball, bank robbery reenactment, rodeo and fireworks July 4, meekerrangecall.com/schedule.